NBA 2K22: Looking at the best dribble moves

NBA 2K22 has received major praise within the gamer community and many are suggesting it is one of the best versions in years. 2K Sports has introduced new features, game modes, a new storyline in MyCareer and new jump shots amongst other things.

One of the major additions in NBA 2K22 is new dribbling moves. NBA players have improved their ball-handling every year and NBA 2K has to evolve alongside it. Badges like "Handles for Days" and "Ankle Breakers" were later added to NBA 2K after Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry wowed the league with their ball-handling wizardry.

So let's take a look at the best dribbling moves in NBA 2K22.

What are the best dribbling moves in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 features some exquisite dribbling moves. Many gamers have given high praise for the improved ball-handling mechanics and graphics. So take a look at some of the best dribbling moves and the choices you have.

1) Triple Threat Style - WNBA 2: This move will allow you to move in all directions while also effectively stepping back for a smooth jumper.

2) Park Flashy Passes - Wizard: This dribbling move in NBA 2K22 will allow you to make a flashy pass such as behind the back or between the legs. You can also fake a pass with this move to freeze your defender.

3) Signature Combo - K. Irving: There is arguably nobody better at ball-handling than Kyrie Irving. This combo dribbling movement will keep the ball low to the ground, keep it protected and also show flashes of speed and convincing movements.

4) Moving Crossover - S. Curry or G. Antetokoumpo: This dribbling move will not slow down or stop while performing the crossover and you can effectively drive by your defenders while on the move. Curry if you to cross over for a jumper and Antetokounmpo if you want to cross over for a drive.

5) Moving Hesitation - L. Doncic or K. Durant: If Kevin Durant or Luka Doncic suddenly hesitate while dribbling the ball, the defender is bound to freeze or react. This dribbling move will allow you to change directions and fake out your defenders.

6) Size-Up Escape Package - K. Bryant: Kobe Bryant's ball-handling and footwork were as lethal as it gets. You can fake your defender and move freely for a shot. This dribbling move will get you open jumpers easily.

7) Moving Behind the Back - K. Leonard: Kawhi Leonard is the right choice for this dribbling move. The ball will stay protected and the speed will not change even while performing the move. (D. Lillard can also be tried out)

8) Moving Stepback - K. Irving or K. Walker: Irving has an extra hop to the side after the dribbling move to create extra separation from his defender. Walker's step back is one of the best in the league.

9) Moving Spin - K. Bryant or J. Embiid: Performing a basic spin move to escape your defender. Choose Bryant for a versatile game and Embiid for a post-move.

10) Signature Size-Up - C. Anthony or D. Booker: Faking in all four directions to fool the defender and have him wondering what move will you do next. Anthony and Booker are both elite scorers so this move is perfect while Kemba Walker is also a popular choice.

