NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to create builds with shades of LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal?

Ever since NBA 2K22 was released, gamers from all around the world have been showing off their builds from MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer. Everyone believes their version is the unstoppable one as millions of gamers try and recreate NBA legends. Who wouldn't want to build Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant from the 2017 Golden State Warriors?

On that note, here's a look at one of the most unstoppable teams in NBA history, the 2001 LA Lakers with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. The duo was simply too dominant, and is still considered one of the best of all time. Many people would pick this team to beat any team in NBA history.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant joined the LA Lakers in 1996, but weren't immediately a success. They struggled for the first few seasons together as Bryant was a young high school graduate who was still developing. Then in 2000, O'Neal recorded his best season ever by winning the scoring title, the league MVP award and taking the LA Lakers to an NBA championship.

Kobe Bryant blossomed into an All-Star around this time as the LA Lakers three-peated from 2000 to 2002. They were so dominant that, in 2001, they defeated four 50-win teams (three sweeps) in the playoffs en route to winning the championship with a 15-1 postseason record.

NBA 2K22 Builds: 2001 LA Lakers' duo

So let's take a look at the builds with shades of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal for NBA 2K22 current gen.

Note 1: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22. The % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough estimates to give you an idea of which pie chart to choose.

Note 2: Badges can vary in NBA 2K22 as you change and select player attributes.

So without further ado, let's get started:

Kobe Bryant - Scoring Machine

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers in the 2010 NBA playoffs

It is the ultimate scorer and finisher for your team in NBA 2K22. It has only one thing in mind, getting a bucket, and it will do so in a variety of ways against any defender or defensive strategy.

Position: Shooting Guard.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Shooting, 36% Finishing, 14% Playmaking, 14% Defense.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Solid, Height - 6'5", Weight- 180 lbs, Wingspan - 80".

Takeover: Shot Creation.

To build this player on NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing, except Post Hook and Standing Dunk, which can be kept at around 40 or minimum. Under the Shooting category, max out everything.

Under Playmaking, max out Ball Handle while keeping Pass Accuracy at 70 and Post Control at the minimum. And finally, in Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Interior Defense, Block and Offensive Rebound, which can be kept at 50, 55 and minimum, respectively.

Badges: This build will give you 59 badges in NBA 2K22, with 23 in Shooting and 19 in Finishing along with 15 in Playmaking and two in Defense/Rebounding. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting and Defense, such as Volume Shooter, Tireless Shooter, Circus Threes, Pick Pocket and/or Clamps.

Shades of: Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady.

Shaquille O'Neal - Paint Beast

Shaquille O'Neal with the LA Lakers [Source: EpicBuzzer]

It is the ultimate unstoppable force in the paint for your team in NBA 2K22. If you get the ball to him in the low post, think of it as an automatic bucket. It can also defend at a high clip while grabbing boards in traffic.

Position: Center.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Finishing, 36% Defense/Rebounding, 14% Shooting, 14% Playmaking.

Physical Profile: High Strength, Medium Agility and Low Vertical.

Player Creation: Body Type - Burly, Height - 7'1", Weight - 280 lbs, Wingspan - 94".

Takeover: Rim Protector.

To set your potential with this build in NBA 2K22, you'll need to max out Close Shot, Standing Dunk and Post Hook in the Finishing category while keeping everything else at the minimum. Leave every attribute in the Shooting category to the minimum. This player will live in the low post, so his Shooting attributes can be left untouched.

Under Playmaking attributes, max out everything. Other than Post Control, everything else will have low potential to begin with. Finally, in the Defense/Rebounding category, max out everything except Stea,l which can be kept around 50.

Badges: For this build, you'll get 61 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K22 - 24 in Finishing, 24 in Defense/Rebounding, 12 in Playmaking and one in Shooting. You can choose HOF badges in Finishing, such as Relentless Finisher, Backdown Punisher, Fancy Footwork and/or Drop Stepper. You can also choose badges in Defense/Rebounding in NBA 2K22, such as Rebound Chaser and/or Rim Protector.

Shades of: Shaquille O'Neal, Hassan Whiteside, Andre Drummond.

