NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Boston Celtics starting 5

The Boston Celtics added Dennis Schroder to their NBA roster after the shooting guard chose to turn down a reported $84 million extension offer from the LA Lakers. Schroder ended up signing for the Boston Celtics for a $5.9 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Regardless, Dennis Schroder is expected to slot straight into the starting lineup at the PG position, with the Boston Celtics also having recently secured the signature of fan-favorite Marcus Smart as well. In this article, we attempt to predict the NBA 2K22 ratings for the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup after their recent moves.

NBA 2K22: Predicting the overall ratings of the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup

The Boston Celtics failed to live up to expectations last season and were knocked out by the mighty Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Playoffs. Jaylen Brown suffered an injury while Jayson Tatum had his share of inconsistent shooting nights as the Celtics decided to offload Kemba Walker.

With a range of NBA 2K22 ratings already having been released, we attempt to predict the overalls of the Boston Celtics’ new starting lineup:

Center – Enes Kanter (81)

The Boston Celtics are well-stacked at the center position with the likes of Robert Williams and Al Horford also expected to share playing time with Kanter. Enes Kanter had a successful 2020-21 NBA season in which he averaged 11.2 points and 11 rebounds whilst starting just 35 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA 2K21 game had given Enes Kanter an overall of 81 with the build of a glass-cleaning finisher. This year, he is expected to hold on to the same rating and might even see an improvement as the season progresses. Kanter had started NBA 2K21 with a 76 overall.

Point Guard – Marcus Smart (80)

After being linked to a number of teams this offseason, Marcus Smart signed a 4-year, $52 million extension. He managed to continue his offensive improvement over the past few seasons and averaged 13.1 points and more than 5 assists despite starting just 45 games last season.

NBA 2K22 snubbed Julius Randle giving him and 89 and Jayson Tatum 90. Had Julius Randle had Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson last season Knicks would’ve been Top 3 seed pic.twitter.com/nowvq6mLGS — Raphael Diaz (@RaphaelDiaz) August 26, 2021

Regardless, Smart is expected to enter the 80-club and should be given an 80 overall considering the nature of ratings that have been handed out to rookies this year. He averaged 1.5 steals and .5 blocks last season as well and has the build of a perimeter lockdown.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra