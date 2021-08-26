NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Brooklyn Nets starting 5

The Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing end to their 2020-21 NBA campaign after injury troubles for both Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, they still are expected to have one of the strongest lineups as far as the NBA 2K22 game is concerned.

Currently, the overall ratings for two of their starters for next season have been revealed, with the NBA 2K team choosing to be tight-lipped this time around ahead of the game’s release on September 10th. This obviously includes Kevin Durant, who has an overall of 96, making him the joint-highest rated player in the game this year. The following article predicts the NBA 2K22 ratings for all of their starting five:

A few NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) ratings have dropped (no Lakers, unfortunately):



Kevin Durant - 96

Giannis - 96

Steph Curry - 96

Nikola Jokic - 95

Luka - 94

Khris Middleton - 88

Jrue Holiday - 85



Some more players could have ratings drop throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/NyUg2N5G0C — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 18, 2021

Predicting NBA 2K22 ratings for the Brooklyn Nets’ starting lineup

The Brooklyn Nets were ousted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They missed out on the services of James Harden and Kyrie Irving through the series, with the latter making a return for the last three games but to no avail.

Regardless, the Nets’ starting lineup features some of the highest-rated players in the NBA 2K22 game. In this article, we attempt to predict the ratings of their starting five.

Center – Blake Griffin (78)

Blake Griffin claimed the starting Center spot in the second half of last season after DeAndre Jordan was ousted. Griffin had an overall of 77 with a build of an Inside-Out Playmaker in NBA 2K21, and can be expected to be given a slight bump to take him to 78.

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

Griffin started just ten games last season for the Brooklyn Nets but was one of their most efficient shooters with an overall efficiency of 57.4%. He averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds, and has proved to be a good fit for the overall Nets lineup and “pick and roll” system.

Point Guard – James Harden (94)

James Harden is once again one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K22, and has the joint-third highest rating of the game with a 94. Harden was in the conversation for the MVP award until injuries forced him out towards the beginning of April.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

He is expected to be one of the best scorers in the NBA 2K22 game and has been bumped from a 95 overall from last year. Harden has a build of an Offensive Threat in the game and appears to be a victim of the changed parameters in rating. All the top players have been bumped with respect to their NBA 2K21 overalls, including all three of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar