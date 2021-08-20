What is Kyrie Irving’s expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will be licking their wounds and looking at the 2021-22 NBA season in anticipation. Irving has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the years, and the offensive talent the Nets have mean that they could be one of the biggest contenders again.

However, Irving was unlucky to suffer an injury during the playoffs. That follows an injury-ravaged previous season when Irving played only 20 games for the Brooklyn Nets. Quite a few fans will be expecting an improvement in his rating in NBA 2K22, although there is reason to believe that might not happen.

NBA 2K21 top ratings:



LeBron James (98)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (97)

James Harden (96)

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard (95)

Luka Doncic (94)

Jimmy Butler (93)

Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum (90)



The Rest below.



📈 - @ContentNBA @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/Kqgq28cvLs — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 22, 2020

On that note, here's a look at his overall performance during the season and his expected rating for NBA 2K22.

Kyrie Irving's NBA 2K22 rating may not see an improvement

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving will be entering his 11th season in the NBA. He has never averaged less than 20 ppg apart from his rookie year. Last season, he had two notable injury layoffs, the second of which came during the Brooklyn Nets’ crucial Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets were leading 2-0, but injury woes for Harden and Irving meant they ended up losing 4-3. Regardless of the disappointing campaign, the 2020-21 NBA season promises to be big, and fans will expect the Nets to win the championship.

Kyrie Irving had an overall rating of 91 in NBA 2K21 with a build of an Offensive Threat. He averaged 26.9 points, six assists and 4.8 rebounds, and finished with his career-best shooting efficiency of over 57%. Additionally, Kyrie Irving also shot at over 40% from the three-point zone, unlike the previous season when he missed the mark for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Overall, the 29-year-old has been rated 91 for two straight years in the NBA 2K series, and should find himself with his 91 overall intact. An improvement seems highly unlikely considering his numbers are similar to last year, when he played just 20 games.

Inside @KyrieIrving's 50-40-90 accomplishment, and other notable statistics in the final Stat Survey of the regular season 📊 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 18, 2021

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving will believe that he deserves a rating of at least 93, considering his overall ability and talent. A successful 2021-22 season should be enough to make that happen, with the Brooklyn Nets still arguably having the best offense in the NBA at the moment.

Edited by Bhargav