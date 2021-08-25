NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the LA Lakers starting 5

The LA Lakers are one of the biggest sports brands in the world, and it is only natural that they are a popular choice for many players on NBA 2K. The new edition of the video game series is about to be released, and the ratings of NBA stars are being revealed gradually.

The ratings of some of the players in the LA Lakers' starting five are yet to be released, and we will take a look at their potential ratings in this article.

Predicting the NBA 2K22 ratings of the 2021-22 season LA Lakers starting five

The LA Lakers are expected to field a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. Here are our predictions for their respective NBA2K22 ratings:

#5 - Russell Westbrook, Point Guard

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers' biggest acquisition this summer, 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, is expected to be an 88-rated player in the NBA2K22 game. He ended NBA2K21 as an 88-rated player as well and had a relatively successful season with the Washington Wizards. Hence, he is expected to retain that rating in the latest version of the video game series.

Russell Westbrook averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists last season, even making the All-Star team. He is likely to be rewarded in the new NBA 2K game with boosted statistics, especially rebounding and playmaking.

Westbrook was listed as a 2-way slashing playmaker in the game last year and is expected to retain the same archetype this year.

#4 - Kent Bazemore, Shooting Guard

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

Kent Bazemore makes a return to the LA Lakers ahead of the new season. He is looking to provide valuable minutes in the shooting guard position as a role player.

Bazemore is expected to play a wing-stopper role on defense. On offense, he will be assigned to play a completely off-the-ball role.

I wonder if 2K22 will have Derrick Walton Jr. in the top 10 again for 3-point shooting.



Kent Bazemore somehow was 8th last year. We have him ranking out 6th among 2021-22 Lakers players. It seems like their accounting for shot quality is very rough. https://t.co/eSXP8QSDEP — Cranjis McBasketball (@Tim_NBA) August 25, 2021

Bazemore is expected to be rated as a 77-rated player. He ended NBA2K21 as a rated player, and fans can expect him to get a rating bump of one point. His archetype is that of a 3-point specialist, and he is likely to retain it.

Bazemore is expected to have a similar attributes rating from the last game

