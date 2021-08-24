What is Sonya Curry's net worth as of August 2021? Diving into how much Stephen Curry's mother makes in a year

According to a report by TMZ, Stephen Curry's parents Dell Curry and Sonya Curry are filing for divorce. There has been major speculation among fans about what Sonya Curry's worth is. So let us attempt to find that out

What is Stephen Curry's mother Sonya Curry's net worth?

According to MarriedBiography.com, Sonya Curry's net worth is about $6 million. Sonya is a mother of three children, two of them being NBA stars Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. Her third child is Sydel Curry, who is a state volleyball player.

TMZ Sports has learned Steph Curry's mom, Sonya Curry, has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. https://t.co/dCewLCb2xo — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2021

Sonya is employed as a school administrator, and was a basketball and volleyball player herself. Her annual salary is around $100K, and she is the founder of a Montessori school in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She has an active following on Instagram, but is not active on Twitter or Facebook. Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million. Meanwhile, her husband, Stephen Curry's father Dell, is estimated to have have a net worth of $8 million.

Sonya's son Stephen Curry is a popular NBA star, who has made his name with the Golden State Warriors. He was drafted by the Warriors, and has stayed with them since then. Curry attended Davidson College, and is revered as one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Stephen Curry, a three-time NBA championship winner, has won the NBA MVP award twice. One of them was a unanimous win in 2016, making him the only NBA star to do so in the history of the league. He narrowly missed out on the award last year, when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the coveted Maurice Podoloff trophy.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will enter the new NBA season with a revamped roster, with the likes of Otto Porter Jr. joining the team and Klay Thompson returning from injury. Thompson was out for two seasons due to injury, but the 'Splash Brother' is set to partner with Stephen Curry in the Warriors backcourt in the upcoming season.

.@KlayThompson really has been that guy since day one 🥶



(via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/mcMheAPoIu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are among the favorites for the 2021-22 NBA championship, with the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and LA Clippers being their closest competitors. The Warriors possess a major threat in the Western Conference, and are likely to face one of the LA teams in the Finals.

