NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Miami Heat starting 5

The Miami Heat are now looking like an Eastern Conference powerhouse. They made the 2020 NBA Finals as the fifth seed and troubled many teams, including the then-reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, after their disappointing exit in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, president Pat Riley and the front office made some excellent moves. They acquired Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker while re-signing Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson to extensions. Not to mention, they retained Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

How will the starting lineup of the Miami Heat look like in NBA 2K22?

Bleacher Report gave the Miami Heat's offseason an A+ grade and reported;

"Miami's starters complement each other extremely well and should produce one of the best net ratings of any lineup this season."

They should have Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker starting at the point guard and power forward position, respectively, with the rest of their three starters retaining their positions.

On that note, here's a look at the NBA 2K22 predictions of the Miami Heat's starting lineup.

Center: Bam Adebayo - 86

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo is one of the best young centers in the game today. He had one of his best seasons last year with the Miami Heat, posting career-highs in points, assists and steals while grabbing nine rebounds per game.

He averaged 18.7 points per game on 57% shooting and improved his free-throw shooting to 80%. Adebayo also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 while representing USA in men's basketball.

“Shoot it. That’s it. Shoot it. Shoot it. That’s all he needs to do is shoot it, I’m telling you. … Shoot it. … for him to get to where he wants to go, he’s going to have to shoot the ball. I think he’s more than capable.”



- Chris Bosh’s advice to Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo started NBA 2K21 with an 86 rating, which went up to 89 at one point, but eventually ended at 87. 2K Sports has reduced the ratings of most of the players, including Adebayo's, in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

So we can expect his rating to dip by at least one point. Hence, we predict his rating to be 86 in NBA 2K22, which is likely to increase as the season progresses.

Power Forward: PJ Tucker - 74

PJ Tucker with the Milwaukee Bucks [Source: USA Today]

PJ Tucker is certainly not the most fun player to play with on NBA 2K, but he is one of the most crucial members on any team. He hustles, fights for boards, defends at a high level and knocks down his corner threes.

Tucker joined the Milwaukee Bucks mid-season and immediately made an impact. He usually guarded one of the best players on the opposition, taking turns defending Heat's Jimmy Butler, Nets' Kevin Durant and Suns' Devin Booker.

PJ Tucker tonight:

0 points

1 FG attempt

Game-high plus/minus of +13



NBA champion



Kids out there: You don’t need to take a bunch of shots or score a lot of points to be an important player on a great team. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 21, 2021

PJ Tucker's rating fell from 76 to 74 in NBA 2K21, but that dip was certainly unwarranted, as he was extremely valuable in the Bucks' playoff run. We predict his rating to be 74 to begin NBA 2K22.

Considering that he isn't a flashy player who drops a lot of buckets, grabs a lot of boards or dishes a lot of dimes, Tucker's rating isn't expected to go up even though he should remain valuable to the Miami Heat next season.

