NBA 2K22 Ratings: Best player at each of the 5 positions

Like every year, NBA 2K22 does not have a player database released in the run-up to the September 10th release date. Instead, a range of individual player ratings, along with the best 10 players in the game, were revealed well in advance. NBA 2K22 has brought a range of changes to the MyCareer and MyNBA game modes, bringing a greater sense of realism to the latest edition of the game.

This realism has carried over to player-ratings as well, with as many as four players sharing the accolade of being the best-rated player in the game. In this article, we look at the best starting lineup with respect to player ratings in NBA 2K22.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22 Ratings: Starting lineup using best players at each position

Out of the four players rated 96, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant both play chiefly at the Power forward position. While Giannis won the 2021 NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant led Team USA to their fourth straight Olympic gold medal, and is the better overall player. Hence, Durant takes up the Power forward spot.

A similar situation arose when it came to the Center position, with both Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic rated 95 in NBA 2K22. However, the 2021 MVP winner is the obvious choice between the two as far as the best starting lineup for NBA 2K22 is concerned:

Center – Nikola Jokic – 95

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Nikola Jokic had his best ever season with respect to multiple categories. He averaged more than 25 ppg for the first time in his career and had 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, both career-highs. As a result, he was selected as the 2021 NBA MVP.

However, NBA 2K22 has downgraded Nikola Jokic from a 96 overall to a 95, making him the joint-best center in the league alongside the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. However, Embiid missed a number of games through injury which arguably affected his MVP credentials as well.

Power Forward – Kevin Durant – 96

Kevin Durant on the NBA’s 75th anniversary edition cover of NBA 2K22 pic.twitter.com/dGeP12wlAX — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 14, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant were unlucky to be hit with crucial injuries throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. Their playoff run ended against the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals after both James Harden and Kyrie Irving suffered injuries.

Regardless, Durant is still at least the second-best player in the NBA and averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Durant has been given an overall of 96, making him the joint-best player in the game. He has been chosen over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a similar overall and led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship.

