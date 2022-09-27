NBA 2K23 “bad shot selection error”: How to fix it? 

It has been a month since the release of NBA 2K23. Just like every year, there have been new issues as a result of this new inclusion.

Another issue that has long caused a stir among fans is the "bad shot selection error." Since the problem was so serious, NBA 2K23's Gameplay Director, Mike Wang, took to Twitter to address the situation. He revealed that Hotfix has addressed the persistent "bad shot selection" glitch that has plagued fans for aeons.

Many have posted videos online and established Reddit posts to draw attention to the issue, notably emphasizing that "bad shot selection" will show up whether the shooter is an excellent player or is wide open for the shot.

Fans will be happy to discover that the developer just released a remedy because the problem appears to have been so widely distributed.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Get ya popcorn ready 🍿



Which event are you pulling up to? Get ya popcorn ready 🍿 Which event are you pulling up to? https://t.co/0pRf0NHBPb

New NBA 2K23 “bad shot selection” fix released

The 2K gamers have had trouble making shots with typically high-scoring shooters ever since the game's premiere earlier this month.

Poor shot selection is a major issue for players since the shot is frequently counted as disputed when a defender is close by. Unfortunately, the NBA 2K23 game is not sophisticated enough to comprehend anything other than their presence in determining if shots are disputed. That is even if they are seven feet away, off to the side, and facing the opposite direction.

On September 20, 2K released an NBA 2K23 hotfix across all platforms. Gameplay Director Mike Wang tweeted “Hotfix this morning fixes some unwanted "Bad Shot Selection" events when shooting open shots with good players. You'll also see more "Good Shot Selection" events firing off also”.

Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0 We on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now app.adjust.com/2fhl4xo @NBA2KMobile is back with Season 5 and it’s bout to go hardWe on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now .@NBA2KMobile is back with Season 5 and it’s bout to go hard 🔥 We on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now ➡️ app.adjust.com/2fhl4xo https://t.co/rsGJExp0Ro

According to Wang's tweet, the patch only affects open shots made by skilled players. It appears that users may anticipate seeing more "good shot selection" events while they play.

The "bad shot selection" problem will be fixed by the most recent patch from 2K, version 1.005. The patch will also address a number of player-reported errors, including ones with network connections, audio, game crashes, gameplay glitches, and a few other minor problems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far