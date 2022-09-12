NBA 2K23: Best Point Guard Builds

NBA 2K23 is out and everyone is once again rushing to build their version of a demigod.

The MyPlayer feature in MyCareer has been given a major overhaul, with new badges, attributes, and takeovers. The 'Physical Profile' selection is now a part of the attribute list instead of a separate pie chart like in NBA 2K22. Body types have also been reduced and it isn't as easy to make Hall of Famers in NBA 2K23.

Fans and gamers love building point guards because they fit into several offensive systems. Who doesn't like a sharp-shooting shifty guard who can score and make plays at will?

Point guard has arguably been the best position in the league for the last few years. Even though the last four MVP awards have been won by European big men, the list of star point guards runs deep. A whopping 10 out of the 27 All-Stars and five of the 15 All-NBA players last season were PGs.

Which is the best point guard build in NBA 2K23?

Naturally, not all point guards are the same. Some prefer PGs to be traditional playmakers like Magic Johnson or Chris Paul, while others may choose scoring machines like Steph Curry or Kyrie Irving.

Johnson and Curry are often considered two of the best at this position and are polar opposite players. The former is a 6-foot-9 playmaking wizard while Steph is a 6-foot-3 guard who can shoot lights out almost every night.

You get to choose the attributes and build the ideal point guard you want in NBA 2K23. Let's take a look at three builds that will be excellent for a point guard in the all new game.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

#3 Two-way Playmaker

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks

You can adjust the shooting attributes to make this build into a 3-point shot creator but maintain the defense to get the right build. The two-way playmaker will keep your perimeter defense intact while creating plays for your team on offense in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'4"; Weight - 220 lbs; Wingspan - 7'1"; Body Type - Compact.

For this build, you'll need to increase your first three 'Finishing' attributes - Close Shot, Driving Layup and Dunk - to near 80. You don't need great ratings on your Post Control or Standing Dunk. Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range and Three-Point shot to 80 and 85, respectively, while Free Throw sits at 72.

Under 'Playmaking,' set the pass accuracy to 70 and max out the other two attributes, i.e., Ball Handle and Speed with Ball. Additionally, under 'Defense/Rebounding,' Interior Defense can be in the 40s while you max out Perimeter Defense, Steal and Block.

Leave the Offensive Rebound category untouched and increase Defensive Rebound to 55.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out everything except Vertical, which can be kept at 60. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Pass Accuracy and Free Throw.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 79 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23. 22 of those will be in Playmaking, 20 in Defense/Rebounding, 16 in Finishing and 20 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Playmaking and Defense such as Quick First Step and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Clamps.

Shades of: Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball.

#2 Inside-Out Shot Creator

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

This build can be adjusted slightly to create a Playmaking Slasher or a Slashing Playmaker. It will help you score on all levels in NBA 2K23 using speed, athleticism and shiftiness. This player is essentially an offensive weapon who will get your team a bucket when needed.

Body Settings: Height - 6'3"; Weight - 208 lbs; Wingspan - 6'9"; Body Type - Compact.

You'll need to increase your first three 'Finishing' attributes - Close Shot, Driving Layup and Dunk - to 85, 88 and 93. You don't need great ratings on your Post Control or Standing Dunk. Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range and Three-Point shot to 65 and 85, respectively, while Free Throw can sit at 70.

Under 'Playmaking,' set the pass accuracy to 80 and max out the other two attributes, i.e., Ball Handle and Speed with Ball. Additionally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed, Acceleration and Stamina and keep Vertical and Strength to 82 each.

Finally, under 'Defense/Rebounding,' Interior Defense can be in the 40s while Perimeter Defense can be set to 53. Steal, Block and Offensive Rebound can be left untouched and Defensive Rebound can be increased to 40. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Pass Accuracy, Free Throw or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 70 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23. This includes 27 in Playmaking, five in Defense/Rebounding, 22 in Finishing and 14 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Playmaking and Finishing such as Quick First Step and Fearless Finisher.

Takeover: Finishing Moves, Limitless Range.

Shades of: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, DeAaron Fox.

#1 3PT Shot Creator

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

This build is the ultimate shooting machine in NBA 2K23, who can get a shot off from anywhere on the floor. You can adjust this to create Shot Creator or 3PT Playmaker. The build is essentially a "Shot Creator" build with a specialty in shooting.

Body Settings: Height - 6'2"; Weight - 185 lbs; Wingspan - 6'3"; Body Type - Solid.

You'll need to increase your first two 'Finishing' attributes - Close Shot and Driving Layup - to 72 and 85, respectively. You don't need great ratings on the other three attributes, i.e., Driving Dunk, Post Control or Standing Dunk.

Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range at 85 and max out the Three-Point shot while keeping Free Throw at 75.

Under 'Playmaking,' set the pass accuracy to 75 and max out Ball Handle. Speed with Ball can be set at 82. Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' the Interior Defense, Block, Offensive and Defensive Rebound categories can be left untouched. Perimeter Defense can sit at 55 with Steal at 70.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed and Acceleration to 80 each and keep Stamina at 90. Vertical and Strength can be 35 and 65, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Pass Accuracy, Free Throw or Mid-range.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 72 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 22 in Playmaking, eight in Defense/Rebounding, 12 in Finishing and 29 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Shooting and Playmaking such as Agent 3, Amped, Catch and Shoot, and Quick First Step.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Negative Impact.

Shades of: Steph Curry, Trae Young.

