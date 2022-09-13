NBA 2K23: Best Small Forward Builds

NBA fans are racing to build the best player they can in the newly launched NBA 2K23. The game launched on September 9, and fans are excited to start.

2K gave the MyPlayer builder a significant overhaul. The physical profile is now part of the attributes list instead of a pie chart selection in NBA 2K22. Some new badges and takeovers help build the player you want as accurately as possible.

Which is the best small forward build in NBA 2K23?

Small forwards are some of the most valuable players in 2K. Players like LeBron James are excellent playmakers, while builds similar to Kevin Durant are pure scorers. You can also build defensive savants like Scottie Pippen and Kawhi Leonard.

The 99-rated version of King James is practically a cheat code. He controls every aspect of the game. There are four 99-rated versions of James: All-Time Cavaliers, All-Time Heat, 2000s All-Stars and 2010s All-Stars. The All-Time Lakers version is currently at 96.

This article will show you three of the best small forward builds.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

#3 2-Way Slashing Playmaker

Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls

This build is one of the closest to Scottie Pippen and LeBron James in NBA 2K23. This build can be the ideal running mate for a volume-scoring guard or center. He creates shots for others while also dominating on defense.

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 237 lbs; Wingspan - 7'0"; Body Type - Built.

This build has a balanced attribute distribution with few max-outs. Under "Finishing," set Close Shot and Driving Layup to 80 and max out Driving Dunk. Standing Dunk can be kept at 77 and increase Post Control by just a few points to 28 or 29.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each and keep Free Throw at 60. Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy to 80 and Speed with Ball to 75 while maxing out Ball Handle.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense to 53 and Perimeter Defense to 73 while leaving Offensive Rebound untouched. Defensive Rebound, Steal and Block can be 70 each. Finally, under Physicals, set Speed, Acceleration and Vertical to 80, 74 and 82, respectively, while maxing out Strength and Stamina.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Free Throw, Mid-Range or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 74 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 21 in Playmaking, 13 in Defense/Rebounding, 20 in Finishing and 20 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Playmaking and Defense, such as Quick First Step and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Team Takeover Boost.

Shades of: Scottie Pippen, Paul George.

#2 Inside-Out Point Forward

Andrew Wiggins with the Golden State Warriors

Arguably the closest build to LeBron James in NBA 2K23, the Inside-Out Point Forward will do almost anything to help your team win. From creating plays to stopping the opposition's best player, this player will help your team. Adjust defense for rebounding for a build closer to King James.

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 235 lbs; Wingspan - 7'3"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under "Finishing," set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Standing Dunk to 84, 80 and 77, respectively. Max out Driving Dunk and increase Post Control by just a few points to 28 or 29.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw to 77 each while keeping Three-Point Shot to 85. Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy and Speed with Ball to 82 and 77, respectively, while maxing out Ball Handle.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense and Block to 48 each and Perimeter Defense to 70. Keep Steal at 55 and Defensive Rebound to 33 while leaving Offensive Rebound untouched.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Stamina and keep Speed and Strength at 81 and 90, respectively. Keep Acceleration and Vertical 75 and 82, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Defensive Rebound, Acceleration or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 69 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 23 in Playmaking, 4 in Defense/Rebounding, 21 in Finishing and 21 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Finishing and Playmaking such as Quick First Step, Ankle Breaker, Fearless Finisher or Posterizer.

Takeover: Finishing Moves, Limitless Range.

Shades of: Andrew Wiggins, OG Anunoby

#1 3-Level Scorer

Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets

This build has one task for your team in NBA 2K23 - getting a bucket. He will do so in any way possible. Also, a decent defender and playmaker, this build can be your team's best player.

Body Settings: Height - 6'10"; Weight - 215 lbs; Wingspan - 7'4"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under "Finishing," set Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 84 each while leaving Post Control untouched. Keep Close Shot and Standing Dunk at 70 and 75, respectively.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 75. Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle at 71 while keeping Speed with Ball at 80.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense and Perimeter Defense to 81 each with Block at 80. Keep Steal at 50, Defensive Rebound at 85 and Offensive Rebound at 60. Finally, under "Physicals," max out Stamina and keep Acceleration and Vertical at 76 each. Set Speed and Strength at 80 and 60, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Steal and Strength.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 79 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 15 in Playmaking, 21 in Defense/Rebounding, 17 in Finishing and 26 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Shooting and Defense, such as Agent 3, Claymore, Catch and Shoot, Menace, and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Shot Up Precision.

Shades of: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum

