NBA 2K23 Leadership skills: Everything you need to know

For those who plan on playing a lot of NBA 2K23 MyCareer Next Gen, it appears the Leadership Skills system has plenty to offer.

Gamers can create and develop their own players in MyCareer mode with the hopes of turning them into NBA superstars. However, outside of performing well on the court and building up a personal brand, there are also several side quests and challenges to be completed.

Among these quests, players will be granted Leadership Skills which provide boosts to their team while they’re on the court.

Activating Leadership Skills can make things significantly easier in the game. Whether someone is simply looking to grind out their attribute upgrades and badges, complete the story, or make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On that note, let’s discuss some of the Leadership Skills in NBA 2K23 next Gen.

What are Leadership Skills in NBA 2K23 Next Gen?

Leadership Skills are essentially in-game buffs that can significantly boost the player and their teammates' attributes while playing NBA games. Although online play requires players to shine in their roles and playstyles, Leadership Skills gives players the ability to truly become demigods in all facets of the game against the AI.

Players can equip up to two Leadership Skills at a time. However, they must complete their in-game requirements to activate them, with stronger boosts requiring harder objectives to be met.

There are three different types of Leadership Skills for players to collect General skills, Trailblazer Skills and College Skills

For General Skills and Trailblazer Skills, players must simply earn Skill Points to purchase and upgrade them. Skill Points are obtained by choosing General or Trailblazer responses during conversations and by successfully activating Leadership Skills during games.

The College Skills are uniquely earned by playing College Flashback games. Each College Flashback allows players to pick one of two leadership skills to use during the Flashback. Whichever skill is picked will be unlocked for use in future games, while the rest will be gone forever, so choose wisely.

In order to successfully complete the Flashback, players will need to activate the College Skill during gameplay, so choose a skill whose requirements are achievable.

