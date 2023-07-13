NBA 2K23 Locker Codes: List of all codes released in 2023 so far

NBA 2K23 has seen the release of numerous locker codes since its launch in September 2022. These codes, provided by 2K Sports, offer players the opportunity to enhance their MyTeam squads without using in-game resources. However, these codes have an expiration date and must be redeemed within a specific timeframe. Once expired, attempting to redeem them will result in an error.

That said, let’s take a look at the complete set of locker codes. This will give readers a great idea about what to expect from NBA 2K24. While 2K Sports might not repeat everything they have done in NBA 2K23, the publishers follow a set pattern in terms of contents for MyTeam.

Which locker codes were added to NBA 2K23?

Among the active locker codes currently available is one that grants players a free Invincible Dark Matter item for their squads.

HAPPY-4TH-OF-JULY-MYTEAM

There’s another code, which is a permanent one and allows players to get a free customization item.

ASK-DEV-LOCKER-CODE

Here’s the list of all the codes that have existed in the lifespan of NBA 2K23, but have now expired.

LADIESDANCE-DUJE4—Play Indicator

MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88—Green release Animation

SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR— Christmas Shirt

FRENCHHENS-NEZRU—Christmas arm sleeves

PARTRIDGE-P9LFX—Free sweater

LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23

HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM—Thanksgiving Pack with a non-auctionable Amethyst or higher player

HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T—Thanksgiving Banners and 2-Hour Double XP in MyCareer

HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MyTEAM— Trick or Treat Exchange card

MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC— Silencers Pack

JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7—Redeem MyCareer code for x3 Gatorade Boosts, 30 minute 2XP Coin, and a shirt

CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY—Redeem code for Heat Trophy Case Pack

CONGRATS-HOF-MANU—Redeem code for Spurs Trophy Case Pack

2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23—Redeem code for #2KDay Option Pack

2023-NBA-CHAMPIONS— Denver Nuggets Options Pack

2K23-FINALS-DEN-MIA— MyTeam Dark Matter Card

LAL-DEN-SZN7-2K23— Playoff Player from Nuggets or Lakes, and 1 hour XP and Apparel

THANK-YOU-MELO— All-Time Carmelo Anthony Evo

LEGO-2K-DRIVE— Lego Go-Kart

PLAYOFFS-LONNIE-WALKER-IV-EVO— Lonnie Walker Card

MyTEAM-SEASON-6-HERO-CARD— Hero Pack

MOODY-EVO— Evo Moses Moody

MYTEAM-THE-PLAYOFFS-ARE-HERE— 1 Playoff Card Pack

HOPPY-MyTEAM-EASTER— Galaxy Opal Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Rodman, or Alperen Sengun

JORDAN-TATUM1-ONLYUP— Jordan Tatum Card

PHX-LAL-MARCH-2K23— MyTeam Pack and 2 hour XP Coin

250K-FINALS-GALAXY-OPAL-PLAYER— Opal Player Pack

250-THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY— 25k MT or 150 Tokens

NBA2K-LAL-GSW-SUNDAY— Series 2 Pack and a 2-Hour Double XP Coin in MyCareer

OKC-PHX-SZN5-2K23— MyCAREER and MyTEAM Pack

MyTEAM-DIAMOND-DEVIN-BOOKER-4U— Diamond Devin Booker Card

FINAL-GAMEDAY-ALL-STAR-PACK— All-Star Pack

FINAL-GAMEDAY-DIAMOND-SHOES— Diamond Shoe Pack

ALL-STAR-JORDAN-23-IN-MYTEAM— Diamond Michael Jordan Card

SZN4-CAV-PEL-AS23— 1 Hour XP Coin and a MyCAREER and MyTEAM Pack

MyTEAM-RUI-HACHIMURA-C7P55— Rui Hachimura Card

MyTEAM-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K—Redeem code for a Diamond Kevin Martin

NBA2K-SAT-76ERS-NUGGETS— MyTeam Pack and Apparel

2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN— Amethyst Ha Seung-Jun

KOBE-81-POINTS— Amethyst Kobe Bryant

2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17— Amythest Jeremy Lin

NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4— France Prize Ball

HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3— 2 XP Coins, Apparel Items, and MLK Name Plates

MYTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23— Deluxe Pack

HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU— Pink Diamond Klay Thompson, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, or Lonzo Ball

It's important to note that 2K Sports may release new locker codes during NBA 2K23's Season 8. These codes will offer players additional opportunities to enhance their MyTeam squads, providing benefits for those who may have missed out on previous opportunities.

