NBA 2K23 Locker Codes: List of all codes released in 2023 so far

NBA 2K23 has seen the release of numerous locker codes since its launch in September 2022. These codes, provided by 2K Sports, offer players the opportunity to enhance their MyTeam squads without using in-game resources. However, these codes have an expiration date and must be redeemed within a specific timeframe. Once expired, attempting to redeem them will result in an error.
That said, let’s take a look at the complete set of locker codes. This will give readers a great idea about what to expect from NBA 2K24. While 2K Sports might not repeat everything they have done in NBA 2K23, the publishers follow a set pattern in terms of contents for MyTeam.
Which locker codes were added to NBA 2K23?
Among the active locker codes currently available is one that grants players a free Invincible Dark Matter item for their squads.
HAPPY-4TH-OF-JULY-MYTEAM
There’s another code, which is a permanent one and allows players to get a free customization item.
ASK-DEV-LOCKER-CODE
Here’s the list of all the codes that have existed in the lifespan of NBA 2K23, but have now expired.
- LADIESDANCE-DUJE4—Play Indicator
- MAIDSAMILKING-X3C88—Green release Animation
- SWANSASWIMMING-A4WKR— Christmas Shirt
- FRENCHHENS-NEZRU—Christmas arm sleeves
- PARTRIDGE-P9LFX—Free sweater
- LAL-MIL-SZN3-2K23
- HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-MYTEAM—Thanksgiving Pack with a non-auctionable Amethyst or higher player
- HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T—Thanksgiving Banners and 2-Hour Double XP in MyCareer
- HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MyTEAM— Trick or Treat Exchange card
- MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC— Silencers Pack
- JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7—Redeem MyCareer code for x3 Gatorade Boosts, 30 minute 2XP Coin, and a shirt
- CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY—Redeem code for Heat Trophy Case Pack
- CONGRATS-HOF-MANU—Redeem code for Spurs Trophy Case Pack
- 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23—Redeem code for #2KDay Option Pack
- 2023-NBA-CHAMPIONS— Denver Nuggets Options Pack
- 2K23-FINALS-DEN-MIA— MyTeam Dark Matter Card
- LAL-DEN-SZN7-2K23— Playoff Player from Nuggets or Lakes, and 1 hour XP and Apparel
- THANK-YOU-MELO— All-Time Carmelo Anthony Evo
- LEGO-2K-DRIVE— Lego Go-Kart
- PLAYOFFS-LONNIE-WALKER-IV-EVO— Lonnie Walker Card
- MyTEAM-SEASON-6-HERO-CARD— Hero Pack
- MOODY-EVO— Evo Moses Moody
- MYTEAM-THE-PLAYOFFS-ARE-HERE— 1 Playoff Card Pack
- HOPPY-MyTEAM-EASTER— Galaxy Opal Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Rodman, or Alperen Sengun
- JORDAN-TATUM1-ONLYUP— Jordan Tatum Card
- PHX-LAL-MARCH-2K23— MyTeam Pack and 2 hour XP Coin
- 250K-FINALS-GALAXY-OPAL-PLAYER— Opal Player Pack
- 250-THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY— 25k MT or 150 Tokens
- NBA2K-LAL-GSW-SUNDAY— Series 2 Pack and a 2-Hour Double XP Coin in MyCareer
- OKC-PHX-SZN5-2K23— MyCAREER and MyTEAM Pack
- MyTEAM-DIAMOND-DEVIN-BOOKER-4U— Diamond Devin Booker Card
- FINAL-GAMEDAY-ALL-STAR-PACK— All-Star Pack
- FINAL-GAMEDAY-DIAMOND-SHOES— Diamond Shoe Pack
- ALL-STAR-JORDAN-23-IN-MYTEAM— Diamond Michael Jordan Card
- SZN4-CAV-PEL-AS23— 1 Hour XP Coin and a MyCAREER and MyTEAM Pack
- MyTEAM-RUI-HACHIMURA-C7P55— Rui Hachimura Card
- MyTEAM-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K—Redeem code for a Diamond Kevin Martin
- NBA2K-SAT-76ERS-NUGGETS— MyTeam Pack and Apparel
- 2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN— Amethyst Ha Seung-Jun
- KOBE-81-POINTS— Amethyst Kobe Bryant
- 2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17— Amythest Jeremy Lin
- NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4— France Prize Ball
- HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K23-TGH3— 2 XP Coins, Apparel Items, and MLK Name Plates
- MYTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23— Deluxe Pack
- HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-PD-FOR-YOU— Pink Diamond Klay Thompson, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, or Lonzo Ball
It's important to note that 2K Sports may release new locker codes during NBA 2K23's Season 8. These codes will offer players additional opportunities to enhance their MyTeam squads, providing benefits for those who may have missed out on previous opportunities.
