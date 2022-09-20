NBA 2K23 is out and the race to create the best build on MyCareer is on.

Fans are creating all sorts of builds for their team, from volume-scoring guards to defensive-minded big men. The MyPlayer Builder in the game's latest edition is one of the best in years with new badges, takeovers, builds and attributes.

The Physical Profile and Skill Breakdown selection process is different, while the game has also introduced "Easter Egg Builds." In the new feature, the gamer will discover a replica of an NBA player at the end of his build along with the usual shades of three players.

Let's take a look at certain builds that can help you dominate the game in NBA 2K23.

Looking at the best point forward builds in NBA 2K23

Basketball has slowly evolved into a positionless sport of sorts where many players play multiple positions. As a result, big men today aren't the traditional paint beasts who rarely step out of the low post. Instead, they have dominated several aspects of the game.

Point forwards have always existed but you can see more of them today than ever before. In an era where 3-point shooting and passing is valued over contested layups and dunks, point forwards form invaluable pieces on the roster.

Let's take a look at a few of the top playmaking builds in NBA 2K23 from the three frontcourt positions.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

Small Forward - 2-Way Slashing Playmaker

Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls

This build is one of the closest to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen in NBA 2K23. The player will be the ideal running mate for a volume-scoring guard or center and will create shots for others while also dominating on defense.

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 237 lbs; Wingspan - 7'0"; Body Type - Built.

This build has a balanced attribute distribution with few max-outs. Under "Finishing," set Close Shot and Driving Layup to 80 and max out Driving Dunk. Standing Dunk can be kept at 77 and increase Post Control by just a few points to 28 or 29.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each and keep Free Throw at 60. Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy to 80 and Speed with Ball to 75 while maxing out Ball Handle.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense to 53 and Perimeter Defense to 73 while leaving Offensive Rebound untouched. Defensive Rebound, Steal and Block can be 70 each. Finally, under "Physicals," set Speed, Acceleration and Vertical to 80, 74 and 82, respectively, while maxing out Strength and Stamina.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Free Throw, Mid-Range or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 74 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 21 in "Playmaking," 13 in "Defense/Rebounding," 20 in "Finishing" and 20 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Playmaking" and "Defense," such as Quick First Step and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Team Takeover Boost.

Shades of: Scottie Pippen, Paul George.

Small Forward - Inside-Out Point Forward

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is rated 96 in NBA 2K23

Arguably the closest build to LeBron James in NBA 2K23, the Inside-Out Point Forward will do almost anything to help your team win.

From creating plays to stopping the opposition's best players, this point forward will be a vital piece for your team. Adjust defense to improve rebounding for a build closer to "King James."

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 235 lbs; Wingspan - 7'3"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under "Finishing," set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Standing Dunk to 84, 80 and 77, respectively. Max out Driving Dunk and increase Post Control by just a few points to 28 or 29.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw to 77 each while keeping Three-Point Shot to 85. Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy and Speed with Ball to 82 and 77, respectively, while maxing out Ball Handle.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense and Block to 48 each and Perimeter Defense to 70. Keep Steal at 55 and Defensive Rebound at 33 while leaving Offensive Rebound untouched.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Stamina and keep Speed and Strength at 81 and 90, respectively. Keep Acceleration and Vertical 75 and 82, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Defensive Rebound, Acceleration or Steal.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 69 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 23 in "Playmaking," four in "Defense/Rebounding," 21 in "Finishing" and 21 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Finishing" and "Playmaking" such as Quick First Step, Ankle Breaker, Fearless Finisher or Posterizer.

Takeover: Finishing Moves, Limitless Range.

Shades of: Andrew Wiggins, OG Anunoby.

Power Forward - Defensive Anchor

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

This is one of the most unorthodox builds in NBA 2K23 where the player has practically no scoring potential but can dominate the game in various other ways. You can tweak this build to have more playmaking to get a Draymond Green-type player on offense.

Body Settings: Height - 6'7"; Weight - 237 lbs; Wingspan - 7'4"; Body Type - Built.

Under "Finishing," set Close Shot, Standing Dunk and Post Control to 83, 90 and 70, respectively. Keep Driving Layup and Driving Dunk at 81 each. Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot, Three-Point Shot and Free Throw at 45, 30 and 70, respectively.

Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy, Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 75, 66 and 70, respectively. Under "Defense/Rebounding," max out Interior Defense, Defensive Rebound and Offensive Rebound. Keep Perimeter Defense, Steal and Block to 85, 60 and 80, respectively.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Speed, Acceleration and Strength while keeping Vertical and Stamina at 91 and 87 respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Block, Vertical or Stamina.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 62 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 14 in "Playmaking," 26 in "Defense/Rebounding," 22 in "Finishing" and none in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Finishing" and "Defense," such as Fearless Finisher, Worm, Boxout Beast and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: See the Future, Extreme Clamps.

Shades of: Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green.

Center - Diming 3-Level Scorer

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is special in comparison to other stretch big men because he can pass better than most point guards. This build in NBA 2K23 will give you a playmaking center who can create shots for others while also getting his own.

Body Settings: Height - 7'1"; Weight - 235 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under "Finishing," set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 91, 85 and 75, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 71 and set Post Control to 77. Under "Shooting," max out all three attributes, i.e., Mid-Range Shot, Three-Point Shot and Free Throw.

Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy to 87 and keep Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 61 each (unless they max out at a lower number).

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense to 53 and max out Perimeter Defense and Steal. Set Defensive Rebound at 87 and Offensive Rebound at 58 while leaving Block untouched.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Speed and Acceleration while keeping Strength, Vertical and Stamina at 67, 75 and 93, respectively. If you have any attribute upgrades left, use them to increase Close Shot, Pass Accuracy or Standing Dunk.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 71 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 17 in "Playmaking," 17 in "Defense/Rebounding," 15 in "Finishing" and 22 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Shooting" and "Playmaking" such as Agent 3, Catch and Shoot, Dimer and Quick First Step.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Post Playmaking.

Shades of: Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns.

