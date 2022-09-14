NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Best builds with shades of 2017 Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant

NBA 2K23 is out and the race to create the best build is on.

Most gamers build a player closest to actual NBA legends instead of constructing one with fictional attributes. One of the joys of playing NBA 2K is that you can use and watch not just the active stars but also retired Hall of Famers. Who wouldn't want to play as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal or Kobe Bryant?

The MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23 has been given a major overhaul. They have introduced new badges, takeovers, attributes and builds. The Skill Breakdown has been removed and the Physical Profile is now part of the attribute list.

On that note, let's take a look at one of the most unstoppable teams in league history - the 2017 Golden State Warriors. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant were downright unfair for most teams.

With the addition of Draymond Green's IQ on both sides of the ball, this death lineup is still considered the greatest team to ever be assembled. The historically great 73-9 Dubs, with the reigning two-time MVP in Curry, added a four-time scoring champion in Durant.

They won back-to-back titles and made three Finals, breaking the 2001 Lakers' 15-1 postseason record by finishing with a 16-1 slate in 2017. They set and broke several records during their reign. Many agree that if they had continued their relationship, they would have accumulated several more rings together.

NBA 2K23 Builds: 2017 Golden State Warriors' trio

Let's take a look at the builds with shades of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant to recreate the iconic trio.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

Steph Curry - 3PT Shot Creator

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is arguably the most fun player to play with in NBA 2K. He is the ultimate scoring machine and can launch a three from practically any distance and it would swish with his 99-rated three-point shot. This build will get you closest to the "Chef" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'2"; Weight - 185 lbs; Wingspan - 6'3"; Body Type - Solid.

Increase your first two 'Finishing' attributes, i.e., Close Shot and Driving Layup, to 72 and 85, respectively. You don't need great ratings on the other three attributes, i.e., Driving Dunk, Post Control or Standing Dunk. Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range at 85 and max out the Three-Point shot while keeping Free Throw at 75.

Under 'Playmaking,' set the pass accuracy to 75 and max out Ball Handle. Speed with Ball can be set at 82. Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' the Interior Defense, Block, Offensive and Defensive Rebound categories can be left untouched. Perimeter Defense can sit at 55 with Steal at 70.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed and Acceleration to 80 each and keep Stamina at 90. Vertical and Strength can be 35 and 65, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Pass Accuracy, Free Throw or Mid-range.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 72 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 22 in 'Playmaking,' eight in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 12 in 'Finishing' and 29 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Playmaking' such as Agent 3, Amped, Catch and Shoot, and Quick First Step.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Negative Impact.

Shades of: Steph Curry, Trae Young.

Klay Thompson - 3 & D Two Guard

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Finals

Klay Thompson is the ideal running mate for Curry and they formed the incredible "Splash Brothers" backcourt. Thompson is the ultimate catch-and-shoot weapon and can also lockdown guards at the perimeter in NBA 2K. This build will get you closest to "Captain Klay" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'7"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, we are going to compromise on 'Finishing' attributes to focus solely on "Three and D."

So keep Close Shot and Driving Layup - 51 each while setting Driving Dunk to 70. The other two attributes, i.e., Post Control and Standing Dunk, can be left untouched. Under 'Shooting,' you can set the Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw at 80 each and max out the Three-Point Shot.

Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 83 and keep Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 70. Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 55, Block to 71 and Defensive Rebound to 44. Perimeter Defense and Steal can be maxed out, while Offensive Rebound can be left untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed, Acceleration and Stamina while Vertical and Strength can be kept in the mid-60s. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Strength, Mid-range or Close Shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 67 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 16 in 'Playmaking,' 20 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' six in 'Finishing' and 25 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Defense' such as Agent 3, Claymore, Catch and Shoot, Menace, and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Shot Up Precision.

Shades of: Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane

Kevin Durant - 3-Level Scorer

Kevin Durant during his time with the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant's addition is what made the Warriors an unstoppable team. His job was to get a bucket and he would do so in every way imaginable due to the "Splash Brothers" commanding defense's attention. This build will get you closest to the "Slim Reaper" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'10"; Weight - 215 lbs; Wingspan - 7'4"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under 'Finishing,' set Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 84 each while leaving Post Control untouched. Keep Close Shot and Standing Dunk at 70 and 75, respectively.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 75. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle at 71 while keeping Speed with Ball at 80.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense and Perimeter Defense to 81 each with Block at 80. Keep Steal at 50, Defensive Rebound at 85 and Offensive Rebound at 60. Finally, under "Physicals," max out Stamina and keep Acceleration and Vertical at 76 each. Set Speed and Strength at 80 and 60, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Steal and Strength.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 79 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 15 in 'Playmaking,' 21 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 17 in 'Finishing' and 26 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Defense,' such as Agent 3, Claymore, Catch and Shoot, Menace, and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Shot Up Precision.

Shades of: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum.

