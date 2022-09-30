NBA 2K23 MyTeam Timeless Pack to include Dirk Nowitzki and Damian Lillard

NBA 2K23 is set to receive its latest timeless pack. It will include two world-class stars in the form of Damian Lillard and Dirk Nowitzki.

The game has had a quick start with respect to events, challenges, and the overall new content that has been added. However, when it comes to player packs, especially with respect to legends, there have not been too many available cards to pick up until now.

One way in which gamers can get their hands and play like various legends and current mainstays is by using and creating the secret builds that are available to be made via the MyPlayer customizer.

Regardless, things might be about to change as a huge legend makes his way to NBA 2K23 for the first time this season.

NBA 2K23 Timeless Pack to feature Dirk Nowitzki, Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard

Dirk Nowitzki was also on the cover of NBA 2K22 and has regularly been a part of recent titles. However, no pink diamond version has been released of any legends in NBA 2K23 thus far. Gamers have had to do with the pink diamond versions of various current players including the likes of LeBron James and Zion Williamson.

Of course, gamers who have bought the Michael Jordan-themed version already had access to a Jordan diamond card. Regardless, the latest Diamond Legends card who will debut on September 30th is none other than Dallas Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki. He will be rated 94 and can be a stellar addition for every team.

Alongside Nowitzki, two pink diamonds will also arrive. Damian Lillard is a hugely effective point-guard in NBA 2K and his pink diamond version can be expected to have a rating of at least 97. The same is true for another player who is a legend of the NBA in his own right, in the form of Carmelo Anthony. This will be the first pink diamond version of either player to be released in NBA 2K23.

