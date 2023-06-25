NBA 2K23 Season 8 expected release date

NBA 2K23 players have eagerly awaited Season 8 and all its shenanigans to arrive in the MyTeam mode. This will be the first full season for many who started playing after the game's arrival on the PS Plus subscription. It would be the perfect opportunity for them to grind different levels for plenty of seasonal rewards, including special cards. This will also be the perfect opportunity for veterans looking to find the final piece of jigsaw for their squad.

Developer 2K Sports is yet to announce the dates for the new season. Season 7 is about to end very soon, which is the best indicator of when the new season will likely begin. 2K Sports has been following a standard schedule with all seven seasons in the game, and certain predictions can be made about the start of Season 8 in NBA 2K23.

When will NBA 2K23 Season 8 begin?

Since the developers haven’t officially stated any information as of writing, it’s hard to pinpoint a date. However, Season 8 could begin on July 1, 2023. This date seems highly likely if 2K Sports maintains the cycle of each season lasting for six weeks.

However, it’s also worth noting that the game is likely in the final quarter of its annual shelf-life. 2K Sports might not have announced the release dates of NBA 2K24, but it’s expected to be around the first week of September 2023. Hence, the developers might stretch the current season to make Season 8's final one in MyTeam mode. In other words, this will witness a delay in the start of the new season.

Readers are advised to wait for the official news before drawing any conclusions. They can follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account to stay updated with all the confirmed news.

What will be NBA 2K23 Season 8’s theme?

Once again, this is a hard one to guess. One likely option could be special cards for all the picks selected in the NBA 2023 draft. 2K Sports has already released the Next promo, which includes a couple of stunning Victor Wembanyama cards in the MyTeam mode.

Players can expect special cards from Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, and others if the new season is themed around draft picks. Once again, the rewards will be separately available for MyCareer and MyTeam modes, and players will have to grind through 40 levels of rewards. If the new season turns out to be the last one, there's a high possibility for 2K Sports, including bonus rewards for the NBA 2K23 community.

