NBA 2K23 Season 9: Rewards, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more

NBA 2K23's Season 9 is underway, and brings plenty of additional rewards for the players. This will also be the final season of the popular basketball video game, as NBA 2K24 is scheduled to launch on September 9, 2023. That said, there are still plenty of incentives for the players to grind out the final season, especially if they want to get their hands on some unique cosmetics and special End Game cards.
Regular seasons have ensured proper engagement for the community since the launch of NBA 2K23. While the overall reception of last year's launch was mixed, MyTeam has been one of the stronger points. As usual, Season 9 includes new rewards for the MyTeam and MyCareer modes. There's plenty to unlock if players can maximize the reward path of both modes.
NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCareer rewards
Once again, a bulk of the rewards in NBA 2K23 includes branded cosmetic items that players can use for in-game character customization. There are 40 levels of rewards that players will be able to unlock throughout the season.
- Level 1: Season 9 Tee
- Level 2: Season 9 Ball
- Level 3: NBA Team Green Release (76ers, Suns, Blazers, Warriors, Thunder, Wizards)
- Level 4: New Jumpshot Meters
- Level 5: Basketball Star Indicator
- Level 6: MyTEAM: Free Agent Vince Carter Card
- Level 7: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Dunk)
- Level 8: Season 9 Emote Pack #1
- Level 9: 30 Minute 2XP Coin
- Level 10: Four-Seater Gold Cart
- Level 11: Pelicans and Suns Banners
- Level 12: Crown Indicator
- Level 13: Season 9 Emote Pack #2
- Level 14: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 3PT Shooting)
- Level 15: Flying Magic Carpet
- Level 16: Fire and Air Banners
- Level 17: MyTEAM: Free Agent Dwyane Wade
- Level 18: 1 Hour 2XP Coin
- Level 19: Season 9 Emote Pack #3
- Level 20: Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike
- Level 21: Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
- Level 22: Air and Dream Banners
- Level 23: MyTEAM: Free Agent Steph Curry Card
- Level 24: Season 9 Ski Goggles
- Level 25: Baseball Helmet
- Level 26: 1 Hour 2XP Coin
- Level 27: Season 9 Emote Pack #4
- Level 28: Authentic NBA Player Jersey
- Level 29: Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners
- Level 30: Drone ft. Teleportation Technology
- Level 31: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling)
- Level 32: Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners
- Level 33: Season 9 Emote Pack #5
- Level 34: MyTEAM: Free Agent Nikola Jokic
- Level 35: Jabbawockeez Mascot + Sig Dances/Emotes
- Level 36: 2 Hour 2XP Coin
- Level 37: Personal Glider
- Level 38: Season 9 Suit
- Level 39: Extra Badge Point
- Level 40: Core Badge Patterns (new-gen) / G.O.A.T. Mascot (last-gen)
NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTeam rewards
Season 9 will contiue to shower NBA 2K23 players will plenty of End Game and Invincible items, with featured superstars from both the modern and previous eras.
- Level 1: Hall of Fame Badge Pack
- Level 2: Free Agent Award Pack
- Level 3: 3 Tokens
- Level 4: Sharpshooter Award Pack
- Level 5: Season 9 Ball
- Level 6: Emerald Prize Ball
- Level 7: Ascension!
- Level 8: Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
- Level 9: Sapphire Prize Ball
- Level 10: Hall of Fame Badge Pack
- Level 11: 5 Tokens
- Level 12: Ascension!
- Level 13: Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack
- Level 14: Ruby Prize Ball
- Level 15: Hall of Fame Badge Pack
- Level 16: Ascension!
- Level 17: 10 Tokens
- Level 18: Amethyst Prize Ball
- Level 19: Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
- Level 20: Hall of Fame Badge Pack
- Level 21: 25 Tokens
- Level 22: Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack
- Level 23: Ascension!
- Level 24: Diamond Prize Ball
- Level 25: Hall of Fame Badge Pack
- Level 26: Ascension!
- Level 27: 50 Tokens
- Level 28: Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack
- Level 29: Next Deluxe Award Pack
- Level 30: Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
- Level 31: Ascension!
- Level 32: Pink Diamond Prize Ball
- Level 33: 75 Tokens
- Level 34: Ascension!
- Level 35: Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)
- Level 36: 100 Tokens
- Level 37: Every Diamond Shoe Boost
- Level 38: Invincible Unactionable Deluxe Pack
- Level 39: 25,000 MT
- Level 40: Level 40 End Game Option Pack
Season 9 will be the best opportunity for the players to get some End Game cards. There are several great options available in NBA 2K23, and players can find some of them my maximizing the seasonal reward tracks.
