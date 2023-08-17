NBA 2K23 Season 9: Rewards, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more

NBA 2K23's Season 9 is underway, and brings plenty of additional rewards for the players. This will also be the final season of the popular basketball video game, as NBA 2K24 is scheduled to launch on September 9, 2023. That said, there are still plenty of incentives for the players to grind out the final season, especially if they want to get their hands on some unique cosmetics and special End Game cards.

Regular seasons have ensured proper engagement for the community since the launch of NBA 2K23. While the overall reception of last year's launch was mixed, MyTeam has been one of the stronger points. As usual, Season 9 includes new rewards for the MyTeam and MyCareer modes. There's plenty to unlock if players can maximize the reward path of both modes.

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyCareer rewards

Once again, a bulk of the rewards in NBA 2K23 includes branded cosmetic items that players can use for in-game character customization. There are 40 levels of rewards that players will be able to unlock throughout the season.

Level 1: Season 9 Tee

Level 2: Season 9 Ball

Level 3: NBA Team Green Release (76ers, Suns, Blazers, Warriors, Thunder, Wizards)

Level 4: New Jumpshot Meters

Level 5: Basketball Star Indicator

Level 6: MyTEAM: Free Agent Vince Carter Card

Level 7: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Dunk)

Level 8: Season 9 Emote Pack #1

Level 9: 30 Minute 2XP Coin

Level 10: Four-Seater Gold Cart

Level 11: Pelicans and Suns Banners

Level 12: Crown Indicator

Level 13: Season 9 Emote Pack #2

Level 14: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 3PT Shooting)

Level 15: Flying Magic Carpet

Level 16: Fire and Air Banners

Level 17: MyTEAM: Free Agent Dwyane Wade

Level 18: 1 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 19: Season 9 Emote Pack #3

Level 20: Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike

Level 21: Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)

Level 22: Air and Dream Banners

Level 23: MyTEAM: Free Agent Steph Curry Card

Level 24: Season 9 Ski Goggles

Level 25: Baseball Helmet

Level 26: 1 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 27: Season 9 Emote Pack #4

Level 28: Authentic NBA Player Jersey

Level 29: Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners

Level 30: Drone ft. Teleportation Technology

Level 31: Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling)

Level 32: Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners

Level 33: Season 9 Emote Pack #5

Level 34: MyTEAM: Free Agent Nikola Jokic

Level 35: Jabbawockeez Mascot + Sig Dances/Emotes

Level 36: 2 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 37: Personal Glider

Level 38: Season 9 Suit

Level 39: Extra Badge Point

Level 40: Core Badge Patterns (new-gen) / G.O.A.T. Mascot (last-gen)

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTeam rewards

Season 9 will contiue to shower NBA 2K23 players will plenty of End Game and Invincible items, with featured superstars from both the modern and previous eras.

Level 1: Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 2: Free Agent Award Pack

Level 3: 3 Tokens

Level 4: Sharpshooter Award Pack

Level 5: Season 9 Ball

Level 6: Emerald Prize Ball

Level 7: Ascension!

Level 8: Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack

Level 9: Sapphire Prize Ball

Level 10: Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 11: 5 Tokens

Level 12: Ascension!

Level 13: Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack

Level 14: Ruby Prize Ball

Level 15: Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 16: Ascension!

Level 17: 10 Tokens

Level 18: Amethyst Prize Ball

Level 19: Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack

Level 20: Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 21: 25 Tokens

Level 22: Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack

Level 23: Ascension!

Level 24: Diamond Prize Ball

Level 25: Hall of Fame Badge Pack

Level 26: Ascension!

Level 27: 50 Tokens

Level 28: Season 9 Diamond Shoe Pack

Level 29: Next Deluxe Award Pack

Level 30: Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)

Level 31: Ascension!

Level 32: Pink Diamond Prize Ball

Level 33: 75 Tokens

Level 34: Ascension!

Level 35: Season 9 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)

Level 36: 100 Tokens

Level 37: Every Diamond Shoe Boost

Level 38: Invincible Unactionable Deluxe Pack

Level 39: 25,000 MT

Level 40: Level 40 End Game Option Pack

Season 9 will be the best opportunity for the players to get some End Game cards. There are several great options available in NBA 2K23, and players can find some of them my maximizing the seasonal reward tracks.

