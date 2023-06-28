NBA 2K23 Season 8 release date and time for all regions

Season 8 has been confirmed for NBA 2K23 by developers 2K Sports on the game's official Twitter account, and there's every reason for the community to be excited. With the regular NBA season now over and a new game coming up, fans have been eager to find out what the twilight period of the existing basketball simulator will look like. As things stand, players will get at least one season of new content, cards, and more.

The developers have remained tight-lipped about the new season; more details are awaited as of this writing. This includes the release date and time, but certain predictions can be made based on historical evidence. 2K Sports follows a set pattern for releasing new seasonal content in MyTeam mode in NBA 2K23.

Expected release date and time for NBA 2K23 Season 8

Season 8 is the last seasonal content of NBA 2K23, given that each season lasts for six weeks. It's unlikely that a new one will begin in the middle of August, given that NBA 2K24 is expected to release in the first ten days of September 2023.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Season 8 info tomorrow Season 8 info tomorrow ☀️

All things considered, Season 8 is likely to begin on July 1, 2023. The current schedule for Season 7 indicates that two more days remain as of writing. With the events wrapping up on June 30, it all but confirms when the new season will begin.

As for the release time, 2K Sports drops new content at 11 am EST/ 8 am PST. Players in the UK will be able to access all the new content starting at 4 pm UK time, while those in India will be able to enjoy all the new content from 8:30 pm. Those located in regions different from the ones mentioned here can calculate the local timings by adjusting the difference.

It's worth noting that the release date and time for Season 8 are based on the schedule followed by all seven seasons in NBA 2K23. There could be some changes made to the duration of the upcoming season. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account to get all the latest information.

