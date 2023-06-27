NBA 2K24 ratings: Who could become the highest-rated player?

When 2K Sports begins to reveal news surrounding NBA 2K24, the spot for the highest-rated player will grab many eyes. After all, it's a matter of huge prestige for an NBA superstar to edge out his competitors and get the best overall.

The achievement is incredible, given how many superstars are currently plying their trade in the best basketball league on the planet. As of writing, there hasn't been any information surrounding what the overalls will look like.

However, the community has been busy with speculations based on the ratings of 2K23 and performances from the real world. While there have been some stellar performers in the 2022-23 season, few names stand out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These superstars have been stellar for their respective franchises, and they all deserve the position of NBA 2K24's highest-rated player more than the rest.

Who is the most deserving to become NBA 2K24's highest-rated player?

When Nikola Jokic became MVP in back-to-back years, his critics questioned whether he could lead his team to a championship ring. Jokic might have lost out on the MVP spot to fellow center Joel Embiid, but he was terrific in Denver's trophy run. Last year, he shared the top spot with four other superstars with an overall 97.

nba reliable @vwvShoes Players to average a career 20/10/5:



Larry Bird

Nikola Jokic



That’s the list. Players to average a career 20/10/5:Larry Bird Nikola JokicThat’s the list. https://t.co/5WWZ7Hj8Za

It's nearly impossible to deny that the Joker deserves at least a +1 increase to his overall in NBA 2K24. If such a thing happens, it will be difficult for any other superstar to stop Jokic from becoming the highest-rated player, and it will be no less than what the big man deserves.

Luka Doncic had another strong season, even though Dallas Mavericks fell short. Doncic has been steadily developing progressively, and he's currently performing at an elite level. He was rated at 97 in NBA 2K23, and there is an outside possibility for him to get a rating upgrade.

Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex



From raw, unproven prospect



He grew and matured to become an MVP



That’s why they call him the Process Joel Embiid was drafted nine years ago todayFrom raw, unproven prospectHe grew and matured to become an MVPThat’s why they call him the Process Joel Embiid was drafted nine years ago today From raw, unproven prospectHe grew and matured to become an MVPThat’s why they call him the Process™️ https://t.co/PKcjAjTLOM

Something similar might happen with Joel Embiid, who won the MVP award. Embiid hasn't been far from criticism following his team's elimination from the playoffs, but he has been extremely consistent in the regular season.

It's a shame that the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't advance further, but Embiid could get an overall boost, making him the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24.

Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the top guys in NBA 2K23, but both could see a slight nerf to their ratings. Even if their overalls stay the same as that in NBA 2K23, there's a high chance for Embiid, Doncic, and Jokic to get a boost to their respective stats.

Poll : 0 votes