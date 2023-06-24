All possible NBA 2K24 cover athlete candidates - Nikola Jokic, Lebron James, and more

The NBA 2K24 cover athlete reveal will surely be one of the important cornerstones of the upcoming title. There are several superstars who are great potential candidates to become the successor to Devin Booker, but developer 2K Sports is yet to reveal anything in this regard. That said, the community has been busy speculating on who could become the next cover icon for the franchise.

Unlike games like FIFA 23, 2K Sports has followed a more random pattern with the cover stars for its basketball franchise. It went on a different path last year when Devin Booker graced the standard edition cover while Michael Jordan represented the premier edition of NBA 2K23.

Hence, it’s difficult to predict whose turn it will be this year. Here are all the potentially great candidates who could become the NBA 2K24 cover athlete.

Who are the favorites for the position of NBA 2K24 cover athlete?

This is the best chance for Nikola Jokic to become the NBA 2K24 cover athlete. It’s uncommon to see a non-American player as the cover image, but his season has been phenomenal.

Jokic contributed massively to the Denver Nugget’s title run, and he was sublime against the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. If he’s chosen as the cover star, it will be no less than what he deserves.

Speaking of the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar Lebron James was crestfallen after the series sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. There’s been speculation that Lebron might call it quits, but such an event hasn’t transpired. If 2K Sports wants to play it safe with a mega-star selection, there’s no better choice than Lebron James.

Given how gifted the Greek is, Giannis Antetokounmpo is always a good shot. Despite his brilliance, Giannis hasn’t found the rub of gold when winning silverware.

He was pivotal in the Milwaukee Bucks securing the first position in the conference. However, a first-round exit might have pushed the Greek Freak lower in the pecking order for the NBA 2K24 cover athlete position.

Last but not least, Joel Embiid will appear as a probable name. His performances might not have won him a ring, but Embiid was voted MVP of last season. He would be a deserving candidate to become an NBA 2K24 cover athlete shortly.

There will be many debates and discussions once the cover star is revealed. If 2K Sports keeps up with the tradition, fans are expected to receive more information starting in July 2023.

Readers are advised to follow the game’s official Twitter and Sportskeeda for all the confirmed information.

