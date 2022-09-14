NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Best builds with shades of 2001 LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

NBA 2K23 is out and gamers are rushing to create unstoppable builds.

Most fans hope to recreate actual NBA legends instead of creating a fictional player with random attributes. Who wouldn't want to play as Michael Jordan, LeBron James or Steph Curry?

As you explore the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23, you will come across the importance of creating the right build for your team. Building a demigod is not always the best route and you should focus on the individual abilities of a player instead of trying to max out wherever you can.

Solo @YT_Solo The NBA 2K23 MyPlayer Builder might be the best builder of All-Time The NBA 2K23 MyPlayer Builder might be the best builder of All-Time

On that note, let's take a look at one of the most unstoppable teams in league history - the 2001 LA Lakers.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are still counted among the top duos of all-time and they complimented each other brilliantly on the court. They went 15-1 in the 2001 postseason, an NBA record they held for 16 years before it was eclipsed by the Golden State Warriors.

NBA 2K23 Builds: 2001 LA Lakers' duo

Let's take a look at the builds with shades of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to recreate the iconic duo in NBA 2K23.

ESPN @espn On This Date: In 2001, Kobe dropped 32 and Shaq added 30 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers in Game 3. On This Date: In 2001, Kobe dropped 32 and Shaq added 30 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers in Game 3. https://t.co/aEXPnTsqpK

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

Kobe Bryant - 3-Level Scorer

Late great Kobe Bryant during his time with the LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant was the ultimate scoring weapon who put up points on the board in a variety of ways against any defender or defensive scheme. He had a counter for everything he went up against and stopped at nothing to get a bucket. This build will get you closest to the "Black Mamba" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'11"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under 'Finishing,' max out Close Shot while keeping Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 75 and 85, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 32, and Post Control can be left untouched.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot at 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 77. In the 'Playmaking' section, keep Pass Accuracy at 75 and Ball Handle at 83 while maxing out Speed with Ball.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense, Perimeter Defense and Steal to 80 each while keeping Defensive Rebound at 55. You can leave Offensive Rebound and Block untouched.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Speed and Stamina while keeping Acceleration, Vertical and Strength to 77, 60 and 75, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase any Shooting or Finishing attributes, especially the player's 3-point shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 70 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 20 in 'Playmaking,' 13 in 'Defense/Rebounding,' 17 in 'Finishing' and 20 in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Shooting' and 'Finishing' such as Catch and Shoot, Agent 3 and Fearless Finisher.

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter, Slasher.

Shades of: Kobe Bryant, Bradley Beal.

Shaquille O'Neal - Paint Beast

Shaquille O'Neal during his time with the LA Lakers

The most unstoppable force in the paint during his prime, we are yet to see a beast like Shaquille O'Neal in the NBA's modern iteration. He would score over and poster literally anyone, and defenses often had no answer for him in the low post. This build will get you closest to the "Diesel" in NBA 2K23.

Body Settings: Height - 7'0"; Weight - 250 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot and Standiung Dunk to 87 each and set Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 82 each. Increase Post Control to just shy of the max at 97.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot to 70 and Free Throw to 50 while increasing Three-Point Shot to 31. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 65 and Ball Handle to 57, while increasing Speed with Ball by just a few points to 27.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense and Block to 90 each while keeping Perimeter Defense, Steal and Offensive Rebound to 65, 42 and 81, respectively. Increase Defensive Rebound to just shy of the max at 95.

Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed, Acceleration, Strength and Vertical to 65, 51, 85 and 73. Increase Stamina to just shy of the max at 95.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Close Shot, Standing Dunk, or Interior Defense.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 61 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 24 in 'Finishing,' 24 in 'Defense/Rebounding', 12 in 'Playmaking' and one in 'Shooting.' You can choose Hall of Fame badges in 'Finishing' and 'Defense,' such as Bully, Fearless Finisher and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Stuff Blocks, Post Playmaking

Shades of: Shaquille O'Neal, Rudy Gobert.

