NBA 2K23 Secret Build: How to make "Agent Zero" – Gilbert Arenas Special Replica

NBA 2K23’s MyCareer and MyPlayer modes have undergone a plethora of changes with respect to the previous title in the series.

The game has added a plethora of interesting features that have increased the immersiveness of the overall experience. Gamers can now enter various eras and play as their chosen players alongside various legends of the league. Furthermore, various secret builds have been added in NBA 2K23 that can be unlocked by following the correct statistics in the MyPlayer customizer.

The following article looks at the secret build of “Agent Zero” Gilbert Arenas.

Herb Scribner @HerbScribner



--Jimmy Butler, Patrick Ewing and Gilbert Arenas will be Galaxy Opal rewards for completing conference trophy cases.



--Julius Erving, Tim Duncan and Larry Bird will be the 99 Dark Matter rewards for all trophy cases. NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Complete Divisions for Galaxy Opal Players, and Conferences for Dark Matter cards!



How to create the Gilbert Arenas “Agent Zero” build in NBA 2K23?

The 3-Time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas most famously wore the #1 jersey for the Washington Wizards, and will need to be given the same jersey number in order to unlock the secret build. Further statistics and physical attributes that need to be fed in are as follows:

· Height: 6’3″

· Weight: 202 lbs

· Wingspan: 6’6″

· Position: PG

· Handed: Right

· Jersey Number: 0

Moving on, NBA 2K23 gamers will then need to follow the following attributes as accurately as possible. Various gamers have mentioned that these attributes have a range of 1-3 of possible deviations. This means that deviating 1-3 rating points for the following statistics should not make any difference in the overall unlocking of the build.

Image via NBA2KW.com

Once the physical attributes have been fed in, the following player statistics will need to be followed. Gamers simply need to follow the numbers given in the picture below, and the “Agent Zero” secret build and all relevant rewards will automatically be sent to their inbox. Of course, while deviations are allowed with respect to player statistics, the same is not allowed for physical attributes. This means that the above physical attributes need to be followed accurately while there is some scope of customization for the player stats.

