NBA 2K24 Error Code EFEAB30C: Possible reasons, how to fix, steps, and more

The Error Code EFEAB30C is a common problem that NBA 2K24 players could encounter irrespective of their platform. The worldwide release has taken place on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and some players have narrated about this problem on social media.

Thankfully, publishers 2K Sports already have a set of fixes that can solve the problem at most times.

NBA 2K24 requires an internet connection for most of its operations, even when you're playing in offline mode. Naturally, the game's data must match the latest version, which is available on the official servers.

If that's not the case, the Error Code EFEAB30C can appear. In the case of Nintendo Switch, this problem usually occurs right after installation. Other platforms could appear randomly due to certain factors, which also hint towards the potential solutions.

NBA 2K24 Error Code EFEAB30C possible reasons

The Error Code EFEAB30C gets triggered when the data version of a player's client doesn't match the latest one. This creates a conflict, as the local version of game data doesn't match the one available on the official servers.

If there's a data mismatch, it's impossible to play NBA 2K24 and access any of its different game modes.

Solving the problem is rather easy, irrespective of whether you're playing on consoles or PC.

NBA 2K24 Error Code EFEAB30C solutions

The main solution is to let the game download the latest data independently. Typically, if you're connected to a functional internet, an in-game prompt will ask for the updated data when you start your game.

Press OK and wait a bit till the download is complete. Make sure that neither your internet nor the power to your device is interrupted in between. This could corrupt the download and force you to redo the entire process.

There are a few workarounds as well, stated by 2K Sports, which could prevent and solve the problem of Error Code EFEAB30C.

Make sure your 2K account is verified. You can always ask for an additional verification mail if it's not confirmed. Verification also allows you to keep your account secured and ensure that there isn't a data loss.

Ensure that there's no third-party software that is restricting your connection with the servers.

If you're on a console, you can have a maximum of five 2K accounts at any time. Any additional ones could result in different error codes.

If you're starting NBA 2K24 after several days, ensure that your game client and its data are up to date.

This should prevent the said error code from arriving in the first place; even if it occurs, you'll be able to solve the problems.