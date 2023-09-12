NBA 2K24 guide: How to change camera angles in the Park?

The Park will once again be the go-to option in NBA 2K24 if gamers wish to enjoy the flavors of streetball. With an entirely new line of quests available to players, there's much sense for them to compete in the Park to unlock several useful items that will be extremely helpful on their in-game journey.

To aid the cause, players can tweak the camera angles to find something that will be extremely beneficial to their play style.

2K Sports has introduced several new additions to the beloved MyCareer mode, especially if gamers are on the current-gen systems. One of the many such contents is the streetball mode, which includes mini-bosses to beat.

Moreover, like in previous years, the Park will offer unique challenges that can't be enjoyed elsewhere. Players can change the camera angles in NBA 2K24 to make the most out of them.

The best ways to change the camera angle in NBA 2K24

If you're familiar with the NBA 2K series, the ability to change camera angles has always been present. However, the available options are far more for players, including the ability to tweak the preset options.

The process is simple and acts in the same fashion as in any other game mode. Here's how to do it:

Start NBA 2K24 and load up MyCareer.

Go to the Park and start a game.

Hit pause.

Scroll sideways to go to the settings.

Select cameras.

You'll find different available options, and you can choose the one you like.

You can also choose to tweak a preset and change the camera height and zoom.

Select the one you want to keep and exit. This angle will now be applied during your matches.

Players can also choose to adjust the camera angles before the commencement of a match, and any tweaks you make to the presets will be available across all games. This is an excellent choice if gamers are unsatisfied with the default options offered in NBA 2K24.

Note that you can use the same methods to change camera angles in all other game modes. However, certain modes will have a few differences based on their match format (the Park typically doesn't have 5 v 5 modes, unlike the regular NBA matches in the arenas).

There have been plenty of additional changes that have been made to this year's release. Current-gen players can enjoy the new ProPLAY technology, which improves the immersive feeling. There's crossplay as well, which allows players across different platforms to play with and against each other.