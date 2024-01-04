There are plenty of NBA 2K24 locker codes that players can redeem to get different items in their respective 2K accounts. These codes have been provided by the developers, and all of them can be activated for free. The last couple of weeks have witnessed plenty of codes that have been handed out to the community.

While some of these NBA 2K24 locker codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed, there are plenty of active ones. These codes will be extremely beneficial for the players if they can redeem them in time. Let's take a look at all the available codes, and what kind of gifts players can get.

All active NBA 2K24 locker codes in January 2024

Most of the active codes at the moment have been released in December. That said, few of them have an expiry date stretching to the second week of January. In other words, players who haven't redeemed these codes still have few days to do so.

2K22-GET-MORE-BOOST —3 Gatorade Boosts

—3 Gatorade Boosts HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-MyTEAM-DIAMOND —Diamond Player Ball Drop

—Diamond Player Ball Drop 2K24-XP-COIN-HOLIDAY —2 HR 2XP Coin MC and 2 HR 2XP Coin MT

—2 HR 2XP Coin MC and 2 HR 2XP Coin MT 2K21-VC-25DAYS-GIFT —for 2,500 VC

—for 2,500 VC 2K19-SWEAT-2KL-25DAYS —2K League Christmas Sweatshirt

—2K League Christmas Sweatshirt MyTEAM-ASCENSION-25-DAYS —25 pick Ascension Board and a chance to get Amethyst 90 OVR Vince Carter

—25 pick Ascension Board and a chance to get Amethyst 90 OVR Vince Carter 25DAYS-SKILL-2K17-HOOP —6 Skill Boosts X5

—6 Skill Boosts X5 PAST-PRESENT-DPOY-MyTEAM —Amethyst Marc Gasol or Amethyst Jaren Jackson Jr

—Amethyst Marc Gasol or Amethyst Jaren Jackson Jr 2K24-25DAYS-JOGS-2K12 : Holiday Joggers

: Holiday Joggers 2K11-NEED-BOOST1-2K24 : Gatorade Boosts

: Gatorade Boosts 2K-25-YEARS-VC-2K9 : 2,500 VC

: 2,500 VC 2K7-STAY-WARM-25DAYS : Christmas Scarf

: Christmas Scarf 25DAYS-2K-5-BOOST : 6 Skill Boosts

: 6 Skill Boosts NBA-2K3-CITY-5GEAR : Holiday Themed Gear

: Holiday Themed Gear 25DAYS-2XP-COINS: 30 min 2XP Coin

P.S. All the codes mentioned here are valid till January 12, 2024.

All expired NBA 2K24 Locker Codes

While there are plenty of codes that are still available for redemption, few of them have expired. This list also includes limited-time codes that handed out free VCs to a certain users.

THE-NBA-IS-BACK-2K24 : HOF Badge or Diamond Shoe Pack

: HOF Badge or Diamond Shoe Pack SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3968-4582 : 25K VC for the first 250

: 25K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-8236-3632 : 25K VC for the first 250

: 25K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-IN-THE-CITY-9871-2723 : 25K VC for the first 250

: 25K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4845-5455 : 10K VC for the first 250

: 10K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3777-9999 : 10K VC for the first 250

: 10K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-9483-5577 : 10K VC for the first 250

: 10K VC for the first 250 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4799-6231 : 100k VC for the first 25

: 100k VC for the first 25 SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-614735-KD : 1 million VC for the first person

: 1 million VC for the first person MyTEAM-10-TOKENS-FOR-YOU —Redeem for 10 Seasonal Tokens

—Redeem for 10 Seasonal Tokens NBA-CHRISTMAS-DAY-GAMES —Redeem for 1 Ruby player card from each Christmas Day matchup

—Redeem for 1 Ruby player card from each Christmas Day matchup MyTEAM-TRICK-OR-TREAT : Freaky Deluxe Unsellable Pack or an Unsellable ’24 NBA: Series 1 Giannis

: Freaky Deluxe Unsellable Pack or an Unsellable ’24 NBA: Series 1 Giannis THANKSGIVING-EVENT-IN-MyTEAM : 25,000 MTP and 3 Thanksgiving Packs

: 25,000 MTP and 3 Thanksgiving Packs DIAMOND-FOR-ALL : Unsellable Diamond Option Pack

: Unsellable Diamond Option Pack GIANNIS-GAME-BALL—a Wilson Giannis Ball and a ’23-’24 NBA Deluxe Unsellable Pack

Where to find NBA 2K24 Locker Codes?

All locker codes are always tweeted out on X from the game's official account. This is the best place for players to check and remain on the lookout for more freebies. Aside from codes, posts about events and new seasons can also be found.

How to redeem NBA 2K24 Locker Codes?

The redemption process for all the codes are pretty much same.

Go to the MyTeam section.

Go to Community Hub.

Scroll down to the Locker Codes section.

A text box will open. Input your code and press confirm to get all the rewards.

That's all you need to do in order to get plenty of free items for minimal effort, and some of the recent codes have offered substantial rewards.