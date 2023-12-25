NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code: All rewards, how to redeem, and more

To celebrate the festive season, NBA 2K has introduced an NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code that's available for all players. This is the latest locker code to be introduced in this year's release and allows the community to get one amazing Ruby item. It features some hugely popular names who could be great potential additions, and hence, the first task is to redeem the code.

Since the game's release on September 8, NBA 2K has provided regular codes from time to time. The NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code has been released for Christmas. Let's take a look at all possible rewards, and how players can redeem this code.

All NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code rewards

The NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code offers players to get an Amethyst card. The offered list includes 10 different names who were present during the Christmas Day matchups.

Here's the code: NBA-CHRISTMAS-DAY-GAMES

This code can be redeemed only once per 2K account. If you use the same account on different platforms, the available rewards can be used at only one place. Here are all the ten available cards available as rewards:

Giannis Antetokounmpo PF/C

Stephen Curry PG/SG

Jayson Tatum SF/PF

Jimmy Butler SF/PF

Luka Doncic SF/SG

Jalen Brunson PG/SG

Nikola Jokic C

Lebron James PF/SF

Joel Embiid C

Kevin Durant PF/SF

How to redeem NBA 2K24 Christmas Day Matchup locker code?

The process of redeeming this code is the same as the earlier ones.

Load the MyTeam mode

Go to the Community Hub section.

In Community Hub, look for the Locker Codes section.

This will open up a text box where you'll be able to enter tonight's locker code.

Once you have confirmed the code, all the rewards will be available.

You can find the reward pack in the unopened packs section. The item you select will be added as an unsellable player to your squad. All 10 cards will also be available in the auction market, and those on the winning side of their matchups will receive Amethyst Evolution as well.