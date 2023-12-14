NBA 2K24 Giannis free locker code: Rewards, how to redeem, and more

To celebrate Giannis Antetokounmpo's magnificent performances, NBA 2K24 players can unlock a couple of cool rewards absolutely free of cost. 2K Games has provided a new code that will be available for all the players to redeem once in their respective accounts. Once redeemed, they can get some cool comsetic and a special pack without spending any resources.

Like all codes, the latest one also has a short shelf-life, which makes it important for the players to redeem as early as possible. While the available rewards might not be that important for the veterans, this is a perfect offering for relative beginners.

The offered pack, especially, could be hugely beneficial in the players' pursuits to improve their respective squads. However, first comes the process of redeeming the code to add all the rewards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 free Giannis locker code

The latest code has been made available on December 14. While there are two rewards in the fray, it's a single code, making it easier to redeem.

Expand Tweet

GIANNIS-GAME-BALL

Here are the rewards that you'll get after redeeming the code:

Giannis Wilson match ball

23-24 Deluxe NBA unsellable pack (5 cards)

Note that the code can be entered only once per 2K account. If you use the same account on multiple platforms, you'll have to make a choice to determine where you can access the rewards.

How to redeem the NBA 2K24 free Giannis locker code?

The redemption process of the latest code is the same, making it easier for those who might be playing for the last few months. If this is your first time trying to redeem a code, complete the following steps.

Open the game and load the MyTeam mode.

Go to the Community Hub (can be found on the opening screen of the MyTeam mode).

Go to the Locker Codes section in the Community Hub.

Enter tonight's code in the text box and confirm.

This will automatically redeem tonight's code and add all the rewards.

The reward pack can be found in the "Unopened Packs" section.

All rewards you get from tonight's code will be unauctionable, so you'll have to keep them in your inventory even if they don't have any direct use in NBA 2K24.