NBA 2K24 Pre-Orders: How to buy, price, new features and more

The cover reveal of NBA 2K24 has set off a rolling set of actions that will lead to the release of the upcoming basketball simulator on September 8, 2023.

As Ronnie 2K revealed Kobe Bryant as the face of this year's game, the community expressed their feelings on social media. With the cover reveal complete, the game will be on pre-orders starting today, July 7.

It's worth noting that all the information about the game has not been revealed yet. Thanks to an interview by Visual Concepts with ESPN, some more news has come out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This refers to possible additions to the upcoming title, including the eagerly-awaited crossplay. There has also been speculation about what the price of the game will be.

How much will NBA 2K24 cost?

Since the pre-order hasn't started yet, the exact price of NBA 2K24 remains unknown. If one's to guess, 2K Sports will likely keep the same prices as last year.

It's unclear how many editions of the game will be available for players. Last year, there were three versions - Standard, Michael Jordan and Digital Deluxe.

The standard edition had a separation between current-gen and next-gen, and there were exclusive GameStop editions - Dreamer and WNBA. A Collector Edition was also available in limited regions.

Here are the pricings followed by 2K Sports with NBA 2K23. They're highly likely to follow the same model once more:

Standard - $59.99 (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC)/$69.99 (PS5/Xbox Series XlS)

Digital Deluxe - $79.99

Michael Jordan Edition - $99.99

Championship Edition - $149.99

As mentioned earlier, 2K Sports has revealed only two editions. The lack of clarity around the existence of a Standard Edition is a bit confusing. However, there are high chances of 2K Sports revealing more information gradually.

Once the pre-orders are up, fans can buy the game from their applicable platform stores. For PC, the game will once again be available on Steam, but it remains to be seen if the Epic Games Store will be included this time. The pre-order bonus is yet to be revealed as well.

So far, the new features of NBA 2K24 haven't been fully disclosed, but the possibility of crossplay's introduction seems highly likely. This has been an eagerly requested feature from the community. There's also a possibility for the PC to be upgraded to next-gen.

This information is likely going to be confirmed when the pre-order period begins.

Poll : 0 votes