When will NBA 2K24 release? Confirmed date, possible crossplay, and more

The first drumroll for NBA 2K24 has been played, with 2K Sports confirming the return of Kobe Bryant as a cover icon, as tweeted by developer Ronnie 2K. But there’s more. In an exclusive with ESPN, Visual Concepts gave out more details about the release date and possible implementation of crossplay.

NBA 2K24 is set to be the latest installment in the series, and expectations are high. It's unclear if a standard edition will be, but two new entries have been confirmed. Starting Friday, fans can preorder the Black Mamba and Kobe Bryant editions on all available platforms. It appears that the game's release date has also been confirmed, and more light has been shed on the possibility of crossplay.

When will NBA 2K24 release?

In an interview with ESPN, Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas talked aboutt the release date. According to him, NBA 2K24 will be released worldwide on Sept. 8. This is more or less along the expected lines, as 2K Sports usually launches its basketball games in the first part of September.

It remains to be seen if a standard edition will be available for buyers.

For NBA 2K23, players could choose between the base version, Michael Jordan Edition and the Champion Edition. It seems that the details of the Standard Edition will be released later. For now, fans must be satisfied with the Black Mamba and Kobe Bryant editions. Not only is 2K Sports’ decision a big tribute to the basketball icon, but it also celebrates NBA 2K’s 25-year history.

Will NBA 2K24 have crossplay?

There’s a huge chance of NBA 2K24 finally listening to what the community has been asking for a long time. In the same interview, Thomas said that the upcoming game will make an innovative leap in terms of technology by introducing features like crossplay.

This feature's exact interpretation will become clearer in the upcoming days when more details are available. However, users want 2K Sports to introduce crossplay. Sports games, including FIFA 23, have adopted crossplay on all platforms. Including it in the upcoming basketball game will suit players across PCs and consoles.

It remains to be seen how 2K Sports and Visual Concepts implements crossplay in the upcoming game. There will be plenty of questions given the fact that the title is likely going to be available across multiple platforms.

