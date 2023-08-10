NBA 2K24 predictions: Projecting the top 10 shooting guards in game

NBA 2K24 is set to release in just a few short weeks, and with the release rapidly approaching, leaks have begun to emerge. From player models to overall ratings, the 2K community has continued to clamor for updates.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top projected shooting guards in NBA 2K24.

Top 10 projected shooting guards in NBA 2K24

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

#10- CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans may have struggled in the play-in tournament without Zion Williamson, however, McCollum still performed. After starting NBA 2K23 with an overall rating of 85, the latest iteration of the game is expected to see McCollum retain the same rating.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

#9 - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro suffered an unfortunate injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the NBA playoffs last year. As the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year, the expectation was that he would make a big impact for the team in the postseason.

In NBA 2K23, Herro started the game as an 84 overall, and as the ninth best-rated shooting guard. Given his play last season, expect Herro in the top 10 once again for NBA 2K24.

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

#8 - Desmond Bane

While Desmond Bane may not have cracked the top 10 list for NBA 2K23, with his impressive play last season in Memphis, he likely will in NBA 2K24. During the regular season, he improved on his numbers from his sophomore year in the league, before then taking his game to the next level in the playoffs.

There, he averaged 23.5 points per game while improving his averages across the board.

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

#7 - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has continued to take his game to the next level year after year, and the upcoming season is expected to be no different. After receiving an overall rating of 86 to start last year, Edwards is a shoo-in to make the top 10 in NBA 2K24.

As he and Team USA look to capture gold in the FIBA World Cup, he seems poised to take the next step in his career.

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

#6 - Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns' trade for Bradley Beal was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. With his and the Suns' collective sights set on NBA gold, the veteran guard seems poised for a big year.

After receiving an 87 overall to start in NBA 2K23, expect Beal to crack the top 10 for shooting guards this year as well.

Portland Trail Blazers v Chicago Bulls

#5 - Zach LaVine

Rumors have circulated that Zach LaVine has received a 94 overall rating in NBA 2K24, however, according to inside sources that doesn't seem to be accurate. Although LaVine has continued to impress in Chicago, and will likely land in the top 10, given his starting overall of 88 in NBA 2K23, a jump to 94 is unlikely.

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

#4 - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers were upset in the first round of the 2022-23 playoffs, however, that won't drop his NBA 2K24 rating out of the top 10 shooting guards. After starting off NBA 2K23 with an 88 overall rating, Mitchell will likely fall in the top five range for the best shooting guards.

Should he hit the ground running in the 2023-24 season, expect his rating to take a big jump.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

#3 - Paul George

Paul George battled with injuries last season after receiving an 88 overall rating when NBA 2K23 launched. Although there's no doubt that when George is one of the top players in the league when he's at his best, the big question will be whether he can stay healthy.

With his sights set on a bounce-back year, George could wind up seeing his overall jump to 90, or even higher.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

#2 - James Harden

While the NBA community continues to wonder where James Harden will start this season, it's clear he's still one of the best guards in the league. After leading the league in assists per game last season, Harden seems to be in a position to be one of the top three shooting guards in NBA 2K24.

Although he may not start the game as an 89 overall, expect Harden to be ranked high in his position.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

#1 - Devin Booker

Devin Booker's overall in NBA 2K24 has been listed at 94 overall. Given his dominance in the postseason last year, it's easy to see why Booker ranks as the best shooting guard in the game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)