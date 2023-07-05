NBA 2K24 Rating Predictions: Top 10 Power Forwards (PF) in the game

There will be plenty of options for the players in the Power Forward position in NBA 2K24. This position has some outstanding talents, including former MVPs who ply their trade in the NBA.

Given their repertoire and skills on the ball, it’s only natural that they will get a high overall rating in the game. That said, the numbers remain hidden for now as developers of 2K Sports have remained tight-lipped about the official news.

However, the 2K community has been busy with speculations about who could be the best names in their given positions. It’s no mean feat, thanks to the passionate following NBA superstars and their franchises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, few candidates are clear frontrunners to have the ten best overalls among PFs in NBA 2K24.

Who could be among the top-10 rated PFs in NBA 2K24?

Over the last season, some younger PFs have shone for their respective teams, and they could end up receiving buffs. However, the comprehensive list should remain the same for NBA 2K24, as only some established names manage to do due justice with their performances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo -Bucks - (97)

Kevin Durant - Suns - (96)

Jayson Tatum - Celtics - (96)

Anthony Davis - Lakers - (94)

Zion Williamson - Pelicans - (93)

Domantas Sabonis - Kings - (90)

Evan Mobley - Cavaliers - (88)

Pascal Siakam - Raptors - (87)

Paolo Banchero - Magic - (87)

Jaren Jackson Jr - Grizzlies - (87)

Paolo Banchero could get the biggest boost in the top-10 list regarding PFs in NBA 2K24. Following a successful draft, Banchero has managed to translate his raw potential into something substantial. Orlando Magic fans will hope he can continue his growth in real life as well and continue to improve his side's overall performances.

On the top end, Giannis Antetokounmpo may have fallen short in the playoffs, but there’s no reason for him to get a nerf in his rating. He might not become the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24, but he will surely lead in the PF position.

Jayson Tatum is another name who has shown how important he is for the Boston Celtics and their ambitions to win another title. There’s a slight chance that 2K Sports could make the SF position his primary one, but his physicals and attributes will also see him shine as a PF.

Domantas Sabonis has fitted well in NBA, and he has been a major threat for the Sacramento Kings. There’s a high chance that the Lithuanian international could enter the 90s club for the first time.

Poll : 0 votes