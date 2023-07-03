Will NBA 2K24 release on Xbox Game Pass?

NBA 2K24 is expected to release around the first week of September 2023, and Xbox Game Pass is one of the potential destinations. On day one of its launch, Xbox’s gaming service has seen plenty of third-party projects being released.

This includes some big titles in the past, like Back 4 Blood and MLB The Show 23. Hence, there’s always a chance for 2K Sports to make the game available to a larger community by including it in the monthly service.

However, such an occurrence seems highly unlikely at the time of writing. So far, information surrounding the game has been largely limited as 2K Sports is yet to reveal any information. Much of the knowledge surrounding NBA 2K24 is based on social media speculations, leaks, and predictions by the community.

The chances for the game to be available on the Xbox Game Pass on day one are pretty grim. But it might appear later on its shelf-life if incidents from the past are used as an indicator.

When could NBA 2K24 appear on the Xbox Game Pass?

As of now, the release date of the game itself is shrouded in mystery. Over the last few years, 2K Sports has typically released the annual launch within the first ten days of September.

If they follow the same pattern, NBA 2K24 could release between September 8 and September 10.

It’s almost guaranteed to skip Xbox Game Pass during that time, as many of the day-one AAA titles are first-party games. Simply put, they’re games made by studios directly owned by Xbox, and 2K has separate ownership altogether.

However, tie-ups and partnerships are common in video game commercials so nothing can be ruled out without official confirmation. One thing can be said - a day-one addition to the Xbox Game Pass would provide immense reach and accessibility to 2K Sports, which could benefit the MyTeam game mode.

A more realistic timeline will be about six months following the game’s release. Interestingly, NBA 2K23 was made available as a monthly offering to PS Plus users in June 2023. But the same treatment wasn’t afforded to those subscribed to Xbox’s membership. The reason remains unclear, and it perhaps has something to do with the negotiation between Microsoft and 2K.

Nevertheless, previous game versions have spent their time on the Xbox Game Pass, with NBA 2K22 being the most recent. Fans hope that NBA 2K24 will someday become available on the subscription service, even if it happens later.

