When does NBA 2K24 come out?

Unless something radically different takes place in the next few months, the NBA 2K24 video game will be the eventual successor of the NBA 2K23 video game.

2K has been following the practice of releasing a new version every year, which is much more than just a squad update. With a new game comes more modes, the latest squads, and technical innovations to reduce the gap between the real and virtual.

It's natural why every member of the gaming and basketball communities is excited about it.

With the start of June, NBA 2K23 has begun the final quarter of its life cycle. This is based on the yearly schedule that 2K has been following for the last few years. While the official launch dates are yet to be announced, certain predictions can be made based on what’s been happening during the last few years.

NBA 2K24 potential release window and all details available

Across all available platforms, NBA 2K23 was released worldwide on September 8, 2022. Developer Visual Concepts released NBA 2K21 on September 9, 2021, and the first release of NBA 2K20 was along a similar window when it became on all available platforms on September 4, 2020.

It’s not hard to spot the trend that the first ten days in September witness a new release in the franchise.

So far, 2K hasn’t made any hints towards a change of this release schedule. In fact, it hasn’t revealed any significant information about when NBA 2K24 will be available.

The developers have been busy providing new content for the community during Season 7 and additional rewards during the Championship Finals.

The month of September 2023 will hold the key for NBA 2K24. There’s no sure-shot way to reveal a date due to the lack of concrete information. However, a time between September 5 and September 10 seems reasonable, as things stand.

Readers are advised to conclude only after official information is given out. They can follow Sportskeeda and the game’s Twitter account for all the latest and confirmed news. If September is the month, 2K will likely start the promotions after the current NBA Championship Finals end.

What innovations are done to revamp the gameplay in NBA 2K23’s successor remains to be seen.

Despite an overall positive response from fans, there are several complaints worth considering for the developers. The community will undoubtedly hope that the upcoming release will incorporate at least some of that feedback to release a better product.

