NBA 2K24 Season 3 - 40 free cards, new rewards, and more

Less than 48 hours are left for NBA 2K24 Season 3 to go live, and publisher 2K Games has announced all the exciting content coming up in the Christmas month. This season will also be a celebration of 25 years of 2K, making it even more special for the developers and the community alike. Once again, there will be plenty of rewards for the players to unlock in different game modes, like MyCareer and MyTeam.

The biggest highlight of NBA 2K24 Season 3 will be the season pass, as it will come with 40 player cards. This is the highest number of player items that has even been included in a season pass, and this is the perfect opportunity for beginners to utilize.

By completing all forty levels of rewards, both free and paid season pass users will be able to unlock plenty of useful items. However, there are other benefits as well, along with new game modes for the community to enjoy.

All NBA 2K24 Season 3 MyCareer mode contents

MyCareer mode will once again provide plenty of free cosmetic items along with resources that will help players grow their levels. It all starts with the themed Tee and basketball at level 1. 2XP coins will also be available, along with a host of different badges for players to get.

Level 40 will include a Gold Floor Setter badge for next-gen users, while current-gen players can make use of an extra badge point. Additionally, the NBA in-season tournament will also be part of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 content in the MyCareer mode.

All NBA 2K24 Season 3 MyTeam contents

Every player will begin with a Level 1 Free Agent Michael Jordan card, but things will only get better. As mentioned earlier, there will be a new player item available across each level, which wasn't the case in the first two seasons.

While some of the cards don't have a high enough rating, it won't take long for players to reach the higher levels and better items.

Moreover, there are three Evolution cards at Level 4 (Gold DeMar DeRoazan), Level 13 (Gold Zach Lavine), and Level 28 (Sapphire Shaquille O'Neal). Those who will be able to grind all 40 levels will be rewarded with a Ping Diamond Jummy Butler item.

Season 3 will have plenty of rewards (Image via 2K Games)

NBA 2K24 Season 3 will also feature two more Pink Diamond cards that players can earn. The Ultimate Reward card features Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett, who can be earned by acquiring all the token market players.

The Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon item will be obtained by getting a set number of total wins or Season Points tiers. This objective can be completed in both online and offline game modes.

With so much in store, the fans will now be excited for Season 3 to begin on December 1 across all platforms.