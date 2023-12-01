NBA 2K24 Season 3: How to get the Pink Diamond players?

NBA 2K24 Season 3 has plenty of different rewards for fans to grind, but the Pink Diamond items will be high on the wishlist of all. Three new cards of this rarity will be added later tonight when the season goes live for everyone to enjoy. Publishers 2K Games not only announced the special cards, but also the activities required to unlock them.

This will be beneficial for fans as they will know the exact objectives they will have to complete. The three Pink Diamond cards will have different methods of getting unlocked, making it even more important for everyone to be aware about the conditions.

Let's take a look at how you'll be able to get the three most valuable rewards in NBA 2K24 Season 3.

How to get NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler?

A 95 rated Jimmy Butler card can be obtained in the new season by completing all levels of seasonal rewards. There are 40 levels of unique offerings that will be available for everyone (those who opt for the paid season pass will have more items). The 95-rated item will be available as the Level 40 reward for all players.

While getting to level 40 will take a fair amount of time, the grind is certainly going to be worth it. The special card is likely going to have some fantastic in-game attributes, allowing it to create havoc on any opposition defense.

How to get the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett?

The legendary PF is returning in a new form and his upcoming special card will certainly be high on the wishlist of many players. That said, it could be difficult to get him as there are a number of tricky objectives to complete.

The upcoming Kevin Garnett card (Image via 2K Games)

These objectives are as follows:

Level 40 Season 3 Reward - Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler

Unlimited Reward - Amethyst Doug Christie

Clutch Time 50 win Reward - Amethyst Otis Thorpe

Clutch Time Online 50 win Reward - Amethyst Ron Harper

Triple Threat 100 win Reward - Amethyst David West

Triple Threat Online 50 win Reward - Amethyst Artis Gilmore

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op 50 win Reward - Amethyst Jason Terry

Token Market (40 Tokens) - Diamond Glen Rice

Token Market (20 Tokens) - Amethyst Jeff Teague

Token Market (10 Tokens) - Ruby Ivica Zubac

Once you have collected all the cards mentioned above, Kevin Garnett's 95-rated card will be automatically added to your collection.

How to get the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pink Diamond Hakeem Olawujon?

Like Kevin Garnett, Hakeem Olawujon's special card will also require you to complete a host of different objectives. Thankfully, it is much more flexible, and you can complete the tasks in either, or both, online and offline game modes.

Unlimited - 22,000 Season Points

Clutch Time Online - 350 wins via a Season Agenda

Triple Threat Online - 400 wins

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op - 400 wins

Clutch Time - 500 wins via a Season Agenda

Triple Threat - 1,000 wins

Do note that to get the card, you have to complete any one of the feats mentioned above during NBA 2K24 Season 3.