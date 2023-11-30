NBA 2K24 Season 3: How to get over 40 players for free?

NBA 2K24 Season 3 will go live on December 1, kicking off the celebrations for the community. Players will be able to grind different game modes and win plenty of different rewards all throughout their journeys. For the first time this year, the season pass will contain 40 different cards of NBA superstars for the community to earn.

That's not all, as there are some amazing Pink Diamond items that are available outside the pass as well. Whether you're someone who chooses to play for free or get the premium pass, all the items will be available for everyone.

This makes it very important to understand how the entire system will work to ensure that you don't miss out on any potential rewards. While some of the cards in the earlier levels of NBA 2K24 Season 3 might not be as good, the rewards get better progressively.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 will feature plenty of special cards for the players

The majority of the new items will be part of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 pass, which will have 40 levels of rewards. While getting the paid version will fetch you more items, there won't be any difference when it comes to the NBA superstar cards.

All the cards that will be available in Season 3 (Image via 2K Games)

Each level will feature a new card, which will be automatically added to your inventory as you reach that particular milestone. It all begins with a Level 1 Michael Jordan Free Agent card, but the quality improves very soon.

The best tactic will be to grind the different modes and complete the available agendas. Once again, the NBA 2K24 Season 3 season pass will have cross-progression, so points earned in one mode will also apply to others.

So make sure to play both the MyCareer and MyTeam modes to make earning the rewards easier as well.

The fun doesn't just stop with the season pass, whose final reward features a 95-rated Ping Diamond Jimmy Butler item.

This will only be available to those who manage to complete all 40 levels of the season pass, so achieving it will certainly take a fair amount of time.

Additionally, reaching a certain amount of seasonal points will allow you to get a Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon card. These points can be achieved across online and offline modes, so you can use your preferred modes to get this done quickly.

New cards are also going to be added to the auction market, and anyone completing the entire collection will automatically receive a Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett item as well. However, this card is unlikely to be available for free-to-play players in general. Nevertheless, there are plenty of items that will be present for all to enjoy.