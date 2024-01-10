NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards, new cards, and more

Once the NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards are available soon, the community will have plenty of reasons to grind the upcoming events. Publisher 2K Games has finally released detailed insight into what kinds of rewards are going to be available for the players and the events that they can expect.

While much of the upcoming season will follow similar patterns from the past, there are certain changes as well. That said, a bulk of the NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards will be focussed on the MyCareer and MyTeam modes as usual. While there will be events to grind, a majority of the new offerings will be present in the Season Pass.

What are the NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards for MyCareer mode?

Season 4 will have plenty in store for those who love the MyCareer mode, starting with 2XP coin boosts, accessories, emotes, and more. Level 1 includes Season 4-themed cosmetic items, whereas players will earn a face mask at Level 15. Level 30 offers a unique mascot costume, level 35 a race suit, and a Dragon Mascot outfit is available in Level 39.

The Dragon Mascot outfit will be available in MyCareer mode (Image via 2K Games)

Additionally, new NBA Superstar archetypes will also be added to the character creator, featuring modern-era superstars and Hall-of-Famers.

Current NBA

PG - Tyrese Haliburton

SG - Dejounte Murray

SF - RJ Barrett

PF - Jerami Grant

C - Alperen Sengun

Classic NBA

PG - Jason Williams

SG - Jason Richardson

SF - Latrell Sprewell

PF - Kevin McHale

C - Arvydas Sabonis

Community

PG - Double H

SG - Joe Knows

SF - TTYME

PF - TrulyHuncho

C - Jairus Twin

What are the NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards in MyTeam mode?

All players will start at Level 1 with a Free Agent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before moving on to better things. At Level 3 waits Sapphire Terrell Brandon, while an Amethyst Juwan Howard can be unlocked at Level 20. There are more special cards along the way featuring Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

Level 25 will feature a Diamond card in the form of Dominique Wilkins, while Level 30 brings a Diamond Coach Larry Bird.

The highlight reward, which requires players to grind all 40 levels, features a Pink Diamond Magic Johnson item. Pink Diamond items were introduced earlier in Season 3, and this is the first time that the rarity has been added to the Season Pass. All the NBA 2K24 Season 4 rewards mentioned here will be available on both the Premium and Free paths.

Season 4 goes live on January 12, 2024, and will be available on both versions of the game.