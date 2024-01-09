When will NBA 2K24 Season 4 start? Release date, expected features, and more

Not long is left for NBA 2K24 Season 4 to begin, and there's plenty of hype surrounding all the upcoming content that will be available very soon across the MyTeam and MyCareer modes. As of now, 2K Sports has remained tight-lipped about all the upcoming content, but thankfully, the release date and time across all the regions have been confirmed.

The confirmation came on January 8, when the Season 4 patch notes were launched. The latest next-gen exclusive patch includes plenty of tweaks and updates that will enhance the available gameplay. While there isn't too much official information surrounding NBA 2K24 Season 4 as of writing, certain predictions can also be made based on how such events have worked in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will NBA 2K24 Season 4 begin?

Expand Tweet

NBA 2K24 Season 4 has been confirmed to begin as soon as the existing Season 3 expires. That will put the date to January 12, 2024, which is roughly six weeks since Season 3 began. This is more or less the expected schedule that has been followed by 2K Games since the game's global launch on September 8, 2023.

The new season will be available on the same date and time on both the next-gen and current-gen versions. That said, the patch released yesterday evening on January 8 is exclusive to the Xbox Series XlS and PlayStation 5.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 release time in all regions

Once again, the start of the new season will be at the same time across all regions of the world. All the new content will be available starting at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM BST/9:30 PM IST.

Once again, this is pretty much the standard schedule that's followed by 2K Games for releasing most new content in MyTeam and MyCareer modes.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 expected features

Expand Tweet

If 2K Games has remained tight-lipped about one area regarding the upcoming season, it's regarding all the new content. That said, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be excited. After all, Season 3 has possibly seen the most amount of content, including plenty of agendas, free locker codes, and more.

The Season Pass will once again contain the main bulk of rewards, with more options available for those who opt to upgrade their passes. Last season's pass had a special NBA athlete at every level. While Season 4 might not have so many offerings, it will be interesting to find out more once 2K Games shares more information.