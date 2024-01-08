Full NBA 2K24 Season 4 Patch notes

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes have been officially revealed by 2K Games, and there's plenty of changes that have been made prior to the upcoming update. A new season is coming soon to usher in the new year, and there will be plenty to look forward to in terms of tweaks and updates.

2K Games has continued to update the game, and the NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes is a latest testament to that. While the patch notes is meant only for the next-gen version, there's plenty in it for the interested fans.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes general changes

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 12, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

The New York Knicks PA announcer will now make calls for the home team with the proper intensity

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

Chet Holmgren

Christie Sides (new player scan)

Victor Wembanyama (default hair update)

Han Xu (new player scan)

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes gameplay changes

Reduced the effectiveness of the "Cut to Basket Pass"

Resolved a rare hang that could occur when attempting an alley-oop at a very specific time

Fixed another case that allowed uncalled double-dribble violations when using dribble emotes while posting up

Addressed a rare hang that could occur in the Dunk Contest

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes MyCity changes

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when accessing the Equipment menu in the City

Fixed an issue causing the camera to be briefly blocked during jump ball situations in REC games

The court status map can now be scrolled for full view while in a shootaround on the ELITE affiliation courts

The default MyPLAYER camera can now be selected again once toggled away from during Starting 5 games

Skill boosts, including the Additional Turbo Meter, will now be properly utilized in Starting 5 games

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes MyCareer/Quests changes

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Resolved a hang that could occur when gameplay re-started too quickly following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences

Fixed a rare progression blocker that could occur during the offseason when selecting a new team to sign with

Resolved a timing-specific issue that could cause control of MyPLAYER to be lost if GOAT Mode activation occurs just before a stoppage in play

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes MyTeam changes

Fixed an issue that prevented some Evolved or shoe/badge boosted Player Cards from receiving those boosts in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

The Triple Threat Online: Co-Op score overlay will no longer swap scores at the end of a game

Adjustments have been made to the audio for crowd reactions in Triple Threat modes

When using the Exchange from the Duplicates or My Collection menu, a delay has been added when using the “Short Press and Hold” setting to avoid accidental exchanges

Addressed a conflict between Coach Boosts and Dynamic Duos in certain gameplay situations

Added support for additional card types like Coach Cards as Collection Rewards in the Player Market

Resolved an issue preventing Shoe Cards from being applied to some Player Cards

NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch notes MyNBA/The W changes

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Adjusted the logic so that players are more likely to have interest in signing extensions

Fixed a rare hang that could occur if an overtime game ends on a made free throw in a game with the sudden death rule in place

The Assists Possession Result slider can now be adjusted as expected independently from the Player Regression Rate slider

Option years will now be correctly highlighted when viewing contract details on player cards

City edition courts will no longer appear for In-Season Tournament games when City edition jerseys are chosen by the home team

Resolved an issue that could cause the Broadcast camera view to be partially obstructed by the fans when playing in the In-Season-Tournament arena

Postgame celebration sequences will now appear as expected when winning the WNBA Championship in The W

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 patch is now available, and all players have to do is update their game client.