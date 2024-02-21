NBA 2K24 Season 5 release date, rewards, and more

Publishers 2K Games has announced the NBA 2K24 Season 5 details, and there are plenty of things in store awaiting fans. Season 5 will be headlined by different rewards across all game modes, and it also marks the entry of Bad Bunny into the game as part of Crossover Series.

For the first time, 2K Games has announced the release date of the new season. A detailed courtside report has also shed light on the highlight rewards that will be obtainable during in modes like MyCareer and MyTeam. With the additional incentive of Crossover Series, there will be plenty of incentives for players to grind once the new season begins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will NBA 2K24 Season 5 begin?

The new season has a fresh trailer that's available on the game's official X account. The fifth season will be going live on Friday, February 23, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. This is also the same day when the ongoing Season 4 will come to an end, and all contents including rewards will be removed.

Expand Tweet

All NBA 2K24 Season 5 MyCareer rewards

The MyCareer mode is perfect for those who dream of making it big on the virtual courtside. To make matters more interesting for fans, there will be plenty of cosmetics for the community to unlock. Here are some of the featured rewards that will be available:

Level 1 Season 5 Tee and Ball

Season 5 Tee and Ball Level 10 Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks Team Banners

Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks Team Banners Level 20 Wearable Mascots

Wearable Mascots Level 27 Leather Jacket

Leather Jacket Level 30 Black-on-Black Jetpack

Black-on-Black Jetpack Level 35 Season 5 Pinstripe Suit

Season 5 Pinstripe Suit Level 37 Tim Duncan and Larry Bird Banners

Tim Duncan and Larry Bird Banners Level 39 Motorized Drift Trike

Motorized Drift Trike Level 40 Gold Floor Setter (NG)

Several new templates have also been added, featuring current NBA superstars and former legends.

The upcoming season includes more cosmetics for MyCareer mode (Image via 2K Games)

Current NBA

PG - Coby White

SG - Devin Booker

SF - OG Anunoby

PF - Obi Toppin

C - Nicolas Claxton

Classic NBA

PG - Nick Van Exel

SG - Tony Allen

SF - Joe Johnson

PF - Rashard Lewis

C - Dikembe Mutombo

Community

PG - LaMonsta

SG - JerseyMade93

SF - COLETHEMAN

PF - Dimework

C - BashWorld

All NBA 2K24 Season 5 MyTeam rewards

The MyTeam mode allows players to get special cards and build their own fantasy teams. A special Crossover spotlight challenge will allow players to earn an 89-rated Bad Bunny item, along with more cosmetics.

Expand Tweet

Aside from the spotlight challenge, a brand new season pass begins with Level 1 Free Agent Kevin Durant to start things off. Level 10 features Amethyst Steven Adams, who will be a perfect addition to the C role.

This NBA 2K24 Season 5 pass is highlighted by a level 40 Galaxy Opal James Harden item. Along the way, players will unlock more special cards featuring superstars like Caron Butler and Pete Maravich. Level 30 also features a new legendary head coach in the form of Diamond Erik Spoelstra.

Once again, the NBA 2K24 Season 5 Season Pass will have a paid upgrade available as well. The paid option includes all items available on the free version, but also adds 40 levels of earnable premium rewards.