NBA: 3 best options for Carmelo Anthony right now

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 44 // 17 Nov 2018, 02:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets were just a 10-games show. Rockets parted ways with Carmelo Anthony. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski one social media.

Check out his tweet:

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

However, it became official when Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey released a statement saying the team is parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and they are working towards a resolution.

Anthony played just 10 games for Rockets after signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with them this offseason. It was not a fairy tale start for him as Rockets faltered to 7-7 this season and he has been not able to fit in the team.

Anthony has been very poor defensively. His age is one of the reasons for his lack of ability to defend since he can't defend a small guard and during pick and roll situations, he struggles a lot on the defensive end.

In this article, I am pointing out the three best options to choose from for Carmelo Anthony.

3) Retire from the NBA

Melo is the leading scorer in points for his country in the Olympics

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time All-Star a six-times All-NBA team member. He is the leading scorer in points for his country in the Olympics. He has scored 25551 points in his career and stands 19th in the NBA history.

For a player with such a history, he will go down as one of the greats to ever play in the NBA. Retiring is a good option for him because if teaming up with his friend Chris Paul does not produce any good for his fading career, then I don't know what will.

He is defensively very weak and is not going to aid any team with his degenerating offence. Every great player knows about his time to move on, and for Melo, the time has come.

1 / 3 NEXT