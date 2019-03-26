×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Free Agents the Boston Celtics could target ahead of the playoffs

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
26 Mar 2019, 04:18 IST

Carmelo Anthony has been looking for a new team since way back in November
The Boston Celtics have been one of the most disappointing stories of the NBA season so far. The Celtics entered the 2018-19 season coming off a year in which they were just one win away from the NBA Finals, and LeBron James' summer move to the Western Conference left the Celtics as the overwhelming favorites to win the East.

However, Boston have struggled for cohesion on the court all season long, and last night's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs was their fourth consecutive loss. The team now look unlikely to reach 50 wins for the season, and doubts remain over their ability to compete in the East playoffs against the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

However, Brad Stevens' men are still set to secure home-court advantage in Round 1 of the Playoffs, and the team still has time for everything to fall into place. The Celtics also have room on their roster to add another body ahead of the post-season, and here we will look at three of the most likely candidates.

#3 Nick Young

Nick Young spent last year with the Golden State Warriors
Nick Young has been without a team since leaving the Denver Nuggets back in December. Young played just four games for the team before being waived, although as a career 38% three-point shooter, he would undoubtedly add some further range to the Celtics roster.

If signed, the 33-year-old is unlikely to get more than 10 minutes of action per night. But Young is someone who can catch fire from deep, which could ultimately turn a playoff game in the Celtics' favor. 

Thanks to his spell with the Warriors last season, Young also has the experience of winning a Championship. There is no doubting that his experience could help some of the younger members of the Celtics locker room.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
