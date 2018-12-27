NBA: 5 Players who disappointed in 2018

Carmelo Anthony

A New Year brings about a sense of rejuvenation and hope for everyone and especially for the guys who unfortunately end up on this list.

These guys were supposed to either take a leap in their development or in other cases prove their doubters wrong but just haven't gotten it done this year. With the year winding down, here are the top 5 disappointments in the NBA in 2018.

#5 Josh Jackson

Gordon Hayward and Josh Jackson

Heading into the 2017 draft, Josh Jackson was supposed to be the safest pick among the elite prospects. The expectation was that even if he would never develop into a great scorer, he'd at least be able to compensate for it with his elite defense and playmaking ability, but sadly none of it has worked out.

Jackson has really struggled shooting the ball and is shooting below 40% this season. He shows flashes of his defensive capability, but his slender frame has meant he's struggled more often than not on that end as well. His playmaking has also been very suspect, averaging more turnovers than assists.

Worryingly for Jackson, Mikal Bridges seems to be playing better than him already at least on the defensive end, which was supposed to be his forte. What's made this so disappointing for Josh is that he actually seemed to have turned things around towards the end of last season, but that seems to be an aberration as things stand.

Jackson still has some time on his side, but if he doesn't improve soon, he'll risk going down the same path as former Suns teammate Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. The Suns badly need a Point Guard right now and passing on De'Aaron Fox who has been amazing in his sophomore year is looking like a big mistake.

