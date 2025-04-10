NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates amid final week of regular season ft. Payton Pritchard

With the regular season set to conclude on Sunday, the 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race appears all but decided.

One player has consistently led the betting odds, contributing nearly half of the nightly bench points for a top-three team. However, the campaign's premier 3-point marksman still has an outside shot at pulling off an upset, with the latter three candidates lagging behind.

On that note, here are the leading 6MOTY contenders as the season wraps up.

Final 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) rankings

#5 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid's 6MOTY repeat bid has been hampered by inconsistency in recent weeks. Nevertheless, he concludes the season as one of the NBA's preeminent outside shooting big men. His offensive versatility has been vital to Minnesota securing a top-eight record in the cutthroat Western Conference (46-33).

Through 77 appearances, Reid is averaging 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 46.3% and 38.4% from deep.

#4 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome has been one of the NBA's best per-minute producers all season. He's been holding steady in the 6MOTY discussion's top five for months despite playing only 19.8 minutes a night.

Jerome's savvy playmaking and scoring have been invaluable to the Eastern Conference-best Cavaliers' success (63-16). The sixth-year player's production should garner him a considerable pay raise in free agency after he earned a relatively modest $2.6 million this season.

Across 69 outings, Jerome is averaging 12.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.6 3pg on elite 51.5/43.3/87.0 shooting splits.

#3 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images)

Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter's offensive production has dipped since he was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline. Nevertheless, the sixth-year forward is set to finish the season as the leading bench scorer among players with 50-plus games off the pine.

Hunter has added another dynamic to Cleveland's league-best offense (121.6 offensive rating) as a two-way wing who can create shots and knock down open looks.

Through 63 contests, Hunter is averaging 16.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.4 3pg on standout 47.0/40.4/84.5 shooting splits.

#2 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Despite enduring a shooting slump, Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley has a shot to finish as the season's 3-point leader. He is tied with Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards for a league-best 305 triples with three outings remaining.

Beasley and Edwards are two of five players ever to reach 300-plus triples in a single campaign (Steph Curry [five times], James Harden and Klay Thompson).

The nine-year journeyman has been crucial to Detroit's transformation from the league's worst team last season (14-68) to a top-six East squad (43-36).

Across 79 games, Beasley is averaging 16.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.9 3pg, shooting 42.8% and 41.3% from long distance.

#1 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images)

The East's second-seeded Boston Celtics (59-21) lead the league in 3s made (17.8) and attempted a night (48.2) by wide margins. Point guard Payton Pritchard has contributed to their outside shooting-heavy approach all season, bolstering their second unit's offense.

He is supplying nearly half of Boston's 30.0 ppg bench scoring average. Meanwhile, he set the NBA record for most triples off the pine in a single season (242), making all but two of his appearances as a reserve.

Between the Celtics' team success and Pritchard's offensive prowess, the sparkplug guard has a well-rounded 6MOTY case.

Through 78 outings, Pritchard is averaging 13.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.2 3pg on strong 46.5/40.6/84.1 shooting splits.

For last week's 6MOTY ladder, click here.

