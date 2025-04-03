NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 23 ft. Malik Beasley

With the conclusion of the regular season 10 days away, the 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race appears to be a two-man battle. However, the betting odds suggest that one of those two reserves is gaining separation as the late-season favorite despite enduring a three-game rough patch.

Meanwhile, an injury and a suspension have disrupted the back end of the discussion, adding to uncertainty about who else will secure a top-three finish.

On that note, here are the leading 6MOTY hopefuls with five to seven games remaining for every team.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 23

#5 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome hasn't played since March 25, missing the last four games due to left knee tendinitis. However, his season-long production as a crafty scorer and playmaker for the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) is enough to hold onto a top-five slot.

Through 67 outings, Jerome is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on outstanding 50.9/43.1/86.8 shooting splits.

#4 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid's momentum in the 6MOTY conversation was impeded last week. He was one of five players tossed from Sunday's 123-104 home win over the Detroit Pistons for brawling, and subsequently received a one-game suspension.

The undrafted stretch five still has a shot at a higher finish if he ends the season strong for the Western Conference's sixth-seeded Timberwolves (44-32). However, he may need a few more big scoring nights to do so.

Before his ejection, Reid tallied 15-plus points in three of his previous five contests, hitting multiple triples in all five games.

Across 74 appearances, Reid is averaging 14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 2.3 3pg, shooting 46.1% and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

#3 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (left) (Image Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images)

Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter continues to lurk as a potential 6MOTY finalist behind his steady scoring presence and solid defense. The 2019 No. 4 draft pick has scored in double figures in seven straight outings, with Cleveland going 5-2 to improve to 18-5 with him.

Nevertheless, Hunter's midseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks and newfound competition with one of his teammates for 6MOTY hurt his chances of placing higher than third.

Through 60 contests, Hunter is averaging 17.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.4 3pg on impressive 47.1/40.5/85.5 shooting splits.

#2 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley remains the NBA's season leader in 3-pointers (295). Meanwhile, the upstart Pistons possess a top-five seed out East (42-34) with him as their second-leading scorer, having reached double digits in nine consecutive outings.

Nevertheless, the nine-year veteran's 6MOTY odds have dropped to +475, suggesting that he's primed for a runner-up placement.

Across 76 games, Beasley is averaging 16.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.9 3pg, shooting 43.4% and 42.1% from long range.

#1 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Pulling ahead as the 6MOTY frontrunner, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard sits at -650 odds. His boost comes despite coming off three straight relatively quiet games of 10 points or fewer.

Pritchard's case is bolstered by him playing the most contests off the pine of any contender (73) and Boston's strong record (56-20). The offensive-oriented guard is contributing nearly half of the Celtics' nightly bench scoring average (29.9 ppg), making him a crucial reserve. He has also made a league record 237 triples off the bench.

Through 74 outings overall, Pritchard is averaging 14.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.2 3pg on strong 46.4/41.0/83.8 shooting splits.

For last week's 6MOTY ladder, click here.

