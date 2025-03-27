NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 22 ft. Ty Jerome

With around 10 games remaining for every team, a near-consensus top five has solidified in the 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race.

Among them, two players continue to grapple for pole positioning, both ranking top five in the league in total 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14) still have two candidates battling for a top-three finish.

On that note, here are the preeminent 6MOTY hopefuls amid the season's home stretch.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 22

#5 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

The first of two Cavaliers in the 6MOTY discussion, point guard Ty Jerome sustained his steady play over the past week. The efficient scorer and facilitator has scored in double figures in seven straight outings, recording three-plus assists in each of his last five contests.

Jerome stepped up with 25 points in his star teammate Donovan Mitchell's (groin) absence during Tuesday's 122-111 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. That marked his sixth time scoring at least 25 points this season, helping Cleveland start another winning streak following its season-worst four-game slide.

Across 67 appearances, Jerome is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on stellar 50.9/43.1/86.8 shooting splits.

#4 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images)

Jerome's teammate De'Andre Hunter's 6MOTY case is bolstered by his production with the Atlanta Hawks (19.0 ppg) preceding his midseason trade to Cleveland. Nevertheless, Hunter has made an impact as a two-way wing off the bench for the Cavaliers.

Hunter has tallied 15 or more points in three of his last five outings, maintaining his league-leading bench-scoring mark. However, the 2019 No. 4 draft pick's limited games played and statistical decline with his new team hurt his odds.

Through 56 contests, Hunter is averaging 17.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.5 3pg on strong 47.2/41.4/85.7 shooting splits.

#3 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid remains a relative longshot to repeat as 6MOTY. Nevertheless, the dynamic floor-spacer has picked up his play over his past four games, scoring 15-plus points in three outings. Additionally, he's hit multiple triples in 10 of his last 11 appearances.

With Minnesota's playoff prospects uncertain (41-32, eighth in the Western Conference), Reid's offensive production will likely be of heightened importance down the stretch.

Across 72 games, Reid is averaging 14.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 2.3 3pg, shooting 46.2% and 38.7% from long distance.

#2 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images)

Despite his relatively quiet week, Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley moved into first in the NBA in total 3s with 283. He has scored in double figures in six straight games and converted two-plus treys in 22 consecutive outings.

The nine-year veteran has been one of the league's top specialists throughout the season, playing a key role in Detroit's surprise 41-32 record.

Through 73 contests, Beasley is averaging 16.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.9 3pg, shooting 43.7% and 42.1% from downtown.

#1 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

Another of the NBA's top outside shooters, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, ranks fifth in total 3s at 237. Moreover, he's stepped up lately with Boston often undermanned, recording 16-plus and four-plus triples in four of his last six outings.

Pritchard has been the 6MOTY betting favorite throughout most of the campaign. The instant-offense guard should receive plenty of opportunities to pad his stats the next two weeks as the Celtics (54-19) prioritize entering the playoffs healthy.

Across 72 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 14.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.3 3pg on elite 46.6/41.3/83.8 shooting splits.

For last week's 6MOTY ladder, click here.

