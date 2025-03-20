NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 21 ft. De'Andre Hunter

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race more or less held firm over the past week, with muted performances across the board.

Nevertheless, with 11 to 14 outings remaining for each team, the award remains up for grabs among the top four contenders. Meanwhile, two players are still neck and neck as frontrunners.

On that note, here are the leading 6MOTY hopefuls amid the season's stretch run.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 21

#5 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have dropped three straight games, point guard Ty Jerome is coming off another solid week as a scorer and playmaker. He has scored in double figures in four straight contests despite his 3-pointers not falling, racking up four-plus assists in three of those four outings.

Jerome also made headlines for going at Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero during Sunday's 108-103 home loss, making his case as a starting-worthy player.

While the six-year pro likely doesn't have the scoring numbers to win 6MOTY, his savvy play has been instrumental to Cleveland's Eastern Conference-best 56-13 record.

Across 64 appearances, Jerome is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on top-notch 50.3/41.8/86.7 shooting splits.

#4 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid's shooting efficiency has dropped off considerably since his return to the bench following a temporary starting gig. Over his last five contests, he is shooting 37.7%, scoring fewer than 10 points in four of those five appearances.

Nevertheless, Reid's outside shooting and offensive versatility were critical to Minnesota's (40-31) recent season-high eight-game winning streak. So, the reigning 6MOTY will look to rediscover his groove over the Timberwolves' final 11 tilts.

Through 70 games, Reid is averaging 14.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.0 bpg and 2.3 3pg, shooting 45.9% and 38.6% from downtown.

#3 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images)

After starting 13-0 with Cleveland, forward De'Andre Hunter has experienced three straight defeats with his new squad. Although his offensive production has fluctuated lately, Hunter has still amassed 15-plus points in four of his last seven games while playing serviceable defense.

The sixth-year wing remains the league's leading bench scorer among qualified players. Through 53 outings, Hunter is averaging 17.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.5 3pg on strong 46.8/41.4/85.4 shooting splits.

#2 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard continues to be plagued by inconsistency, tallying 11 or fewer points in five of his last six outings. He has also struggled in several matchups against top-tier opponents.

However, the reigning champion thrived during Saturday's 115-113 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and five 3s to help Boston (50-19) hang on against a lesser opponent.

Pritchard's NBA record 223 triples off the bench have swung numerous games for the Celtics, though his frequent off nights could cost him 6MOTY.

Across 68 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg and 3.3 3pg on standout 46.9/41.8/85.3 shooting splits.

#1 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Despite his longstanding reputation as a streaky offensive player, Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley remains the most consistent player in this year's 6MOTY race.

The nine-year veteran has scored in double figures in 17 of his last 19 outings, hitting at least two triples in all 19 games. His sustained outside shooting prowess has positioned him second in the NBA in total 3s (272), making him an invaluable asset to the ascending Pistons (39-31).

Through 70 contests, Beasley is averaging 16.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.9 3pg, shooting 44.0% and 41.9% from outside.

For last week's 6MOTY ladder, click here.

