NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 16 ft. De'Andre Hunter

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race reconfigured at the trade deadline, with one of the premier contenders moving to a new team.

Meanwhile, over the past week, another top reserve made franchise history with his high-octane 3-point shooting. The reigning 6MOTY also continued to capitalize on his temporary starting opportunity, boosting his statistics for a potential repeat bid.

On that note, here are the top five 6MOTY hopefuls entering the All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 16

#5 Payton Pritchard

Trending

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

After a prolonged down stretch, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard got back on track over the past seven days.

Pritchard tallied 21-plus points in back-to-back outings against the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks on Thursday and Saturday. Afterward, he nearly double-doubled in Monday's 103-85 road win over the Miami Heat, tallying 10 rebounds and eight assists.

However, shooting inconsistency remains a concern for the fan-favorite, as he has struggled to string together efficient shooting nights.

Across 54 contests, Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.8% and 41.1% from deep.

Expand Tweet

#4 Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama (Image Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Big man Santi Aldama continues to linger as a 6MOTY dark horse as he spearheads the Memphis Grizzlies' league-leading bench-scoring outfit (46.3 ppg).

The dynamic fourth-year pro recorded 14-plus points and five-plus rebounds in his final three games entering the break. That includes an 18-point, six-rebound, four-assist showing on 75.0% shooting in Saturday's 125-112 home loss to the OKC Thunder.

Across 46 outings, including 35 off the bench, Aldama is averaging 12.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.8 3pg per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 49.4% and 38.6% from long distance.

Expand Tweet

#3 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

Sharpshooter Malik Beasley made Detroit Pistons franchise history during Tuesday's 132-92 road victory over the Chicago Bulls. He surpassed forward Saddiq Bey (211 3s) for the most triples in a single season.

Expand Tweet

The nine-year veteran is up to 216 treys and counting, ranking second in the NBA. He also entered the break on a high note, amassing 14 or more points and four-plus 3s in his last four contests.

Through 55 appearances, including 43 off the pine, Beasley is averaging 16.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg and 3.9 3pg. Meanwhile, he is shooting 43.8% and 41.8% from downtown.

Expand Tweet

#2 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

After receiving a brief starting opportunity with the Atlanta Hawks, forward De'Andre Hunter was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline. In his second outing with the team during Wednesday's 131-108 road win over the Toronto Raptors, Hunter shifted back to a reserve role.

The sixth-year player tallied 18 points, five rebounds and four triples on 50.0% shooting, again looking the part of a reliable sixth-man scorer. Assuming he stays in that position, the league's leading bench scorer should remain a legitimate 6MOTY threat for the remainder of the season.

Across 39 contests, including 34 off the bench, Hunter is averaging 18.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.8 spg and 2.7 3pg on 46.2/40.0/85.7 shooting splits.

Expand Tweet

#1 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (Image Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid has operated as a short-term starter the last seven games with star forward Julius Randle (groin) sidelined.

The reigning 6MOTY has delivered strong numbers, tallying four 20-plus-point outings and three double-doubles while providing high-level floor-spacing. During that span, he is averaging 18.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.9 3pg.

Over 54 appearances for the season, including 47 off the pine, Reid is averaging 14.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.9 bpg and 2.2 3pg. Meanwhile, he is shooting 48.1% and 41.0% from outside.

Expand Tweet

For last week's 6MOTY rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.